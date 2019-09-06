Acumen Introduces Digital Rearview Mirror Dashcam, Helps Save Lives and Protect Property

WALNUT, Calif., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumen Robot Intelligence (ARI), a Los Angeles based firm focused on developing intelligent in-vehicle digital products to decrease injuries and property damage due to car accidents, has announced its new line of digital rearview mirror dashcams. The Acumen XR-10, XR-16, XR-18, and XR-19 series dashcams boast innovative features designed to safeguard the driver, passengers and the vehicle, all while making driving a safer experience for everyone on the road.

Acumen Digital Rearview Mirror Dashcam Why should you install a digital rearview mirror dashcam?

The Acumen's digital rearview mirror dashcams provide an innovative alternative to traditional dashcams that typically have small screens and only offer recording capabilities without the added benefit of functioning as a rearview mirror. Acumen's digital rearview mirror dashcams are designed to reduce accidents caused by restricted field of vision. The wide-angle lens gives the driver a clear line of vision of what is behind the vehicle. The rear camera also helps eliminate obstructed viewing situations such as tall rear seat passengers or large items in the cargo area blocking the rear windshield. With Acumen's digital rearview mirror, the risk of getting into an accident while backing up or changing lanes is largely reduced.

Another hazard to driving safety is eye fatigue. Compromised vision conditions and the exposure to extremely bright lights can cause eye fatigue and therefore slow driver's reaction in emergency situations. Thanks to the powerful image sensor and the anti-glare screen, Acumen digital rearview mirrors soften high beams in the rear and provide the driver with a clear view of the road under all weather conditions.

"Acumen is pleased to offer drivers a dynamic tool that can help them drive safer, protecting both their passengers and their vehicles," said Joseph Xu, CEO of Acumen Robot Intelligence Inc. "Our goal is to remain at the forefront of the digital revolution and provide resources that protect consumers and their valuable assets. With the Acumen digital rearview mirrors, we deliver on this commitment by utilizing state-of-the-art video and sensor technology that makes driving safer for everyone on the road."

CONTACT:

Yihan Liu

909-468-2828

220912@email4pr.com

SOURCE Acumen Robot Intelligence Inc.