Acumen Media's Latest "Davos Interviews" with key business leaders ahead of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of the World Economic Forum's 2025 Annual Meeting in Davos this week, themed Collaboration for the Intelligent Age, a new interview series has just gone live. The series, produced by Acumen Media & hosted on CBS News online, features conversations with influential business leaders who are driving meaningful impact in alignment with the shared goals of governments and organizations worldwide.

Davos Interviews 2025 Trailer

Through these candid discussions, the series explores how businesses are tackling some of the most pressing challenges of our time—sustainability, technological innovation, and social equity. Each leader sheds light on their organisation's strategies, achievements, and collaborative efforts to create a more intelligent, interconnected, and equitable future.

"This year's Davos theme is a call to action," said Paolo Emilio Zanini, CEO of Acumen. "Our interview series showcases the power of collaboration in navigating the complexities of today's world while laying the foundation for transformative solutions."

The series, now available on CBS News, provides actionable insights into how industries are aligning with global priorities to advance innovation and drive sustainable development.

Join the conversation and be inspired by the leaders shaping the Intelligent Age. Watch the full series on https://www.cbsnews.com/video/playlist/davos-interviews/

Acumen Media stands as a leader of insightful storytelling, shaping narratives that resonate and inspire. Known for its meticulous attention to detail, the company blends creativity with purpose to deliver content that not only informs but captivates. With a deep commitment to authenticity and innovation, Acumen Media crafts compelling stories that connect with audiences across cultures and industries.

Through its visionary approach, Acumen Media continually pushes the boundaries of what content can achieve, setting a standard for excellence and leaving an indelible mark on the media landscape.

Learn more about our projects and campaigns on: Acumen Stories

Watch 'The Davos Interviews' series cbsnews

Watch our other series on YouTube

Visit Acumen Media's LinkedIn

CONTACT: Jack Boyson, [email protected]

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2601615/Acumen_Media_Davos.mp4

SOURCE Acumen Media