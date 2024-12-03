Acumen Velocity Delivers Enterprise Document Translation to 135 Languages through Google Cloud Marketplace

Acumen Velocity's service empowers customers to perform large-scale document translations on Google Cloud.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumen Velocity, a trusted Google Cloud partner, proudly announces the launch of the Acumen Translation Hub (ATH) on Google Cloud Marketplace. This innovative, AI-powered solution provides enterprise-grade document translation services, designed to meet the needs of government agencies and businesses, while enhancing equitable access to vital information.

Google Cloud Marketplace enables users to quickly deploy functional software packages on Google Cloud, leveraging services like Compute Engine and Cloud Storage with minimal manual configuration. With the launch of ATH, Acumen Velocity delivers a comprehensive translation service, empowering organizations to enhance their operational efficiency and improve access to multilingual information.

Key Features of Acumen Velocity's Acumen Translation Hub:

Enterprise-level translation : Supports translations across 135 languages, automating workflows for document handling, voice, teams, AI summarization with Gemini and application localization.

: Supports translations across 135 languages, automating workflows for document handling, voice, teams, AI summarization with Gemini and application localization. AI-driven workflow optimization : Reduces human error through automation, streamlining document processing for improved accuracy, efficiency and speed.

: Reduces human error through automation, streamlining document processing for improved accuracy, efficiency and speed. Multi-format support : Seamless integration of post-editing, human-in-the-loop editing, and various translation formats, including documents, speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and data entry forms.

: Seamless integration of post-editing, human-in-the-loop editing, and various translation formats, including documents, speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and data entry forms. Tailored for government agencies: Designed to improve access to public information while reducing the need for complex, multi-agency coordination.

"The Acumen Translation Hub empowers government agencies and enterprises to ensure critical information is accessible to everyone, regardless of language barriers," said Mohan Gupta, CEO of Acumen Velocity. "By harnessing the power of AI and Google Cloud, we're driving efficiency, cutting costs, and elevating the overall citizen experience."

Mohan Gupta also emphasized that the product evolution is ongoing, with customer feature requests actively shaping the product roadmap. Planned enhancements include customized team workflows and industry-specific directories for sectors like Legal, Healthcare & others - ensuring the solution meets diverse business needs.

Here is a quick demo video : https://www.acumenvelocity.com/solutions/acumen-translation-hub-ath

This cutting-edge service is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. For more information or to get started, visit the Google cloud marketplace and search for Acumen Translation Hub or contact Acumen Velocity at www.acumenvelocity.com.

