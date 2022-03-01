Acumentrics, Inc. and its Board of Directors are Pleased to Announce the Expansion of their Facilities

WALPOLE, Mass., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumentrics, Inc. is excited to announce completion of a 15,000 square foot expansion of its 10 Walpole Park South, Walpole, MA facility. After over 27 years in business, the Acumentrics' vision is taking another leap forward towards execution of the Company's strategic goals.

"This expansion allows Acumentrics to execute at a much greater level and provides a pathway to improved efficiency and expanded offerings to better serve our customers growing objectives," said John Cerulli, Chief Executive Officer of Acumentrics. "As our business continues to grow, it is important for us to make sure our infrastructure supports not just today, but where we are heading in the future."

Construction has been underway at our Walpole location since we broke ground on October 2, 2020. 2020 was a remarkably challenging year and the restrictions on capacity levels brought about by the pandemic provided a window of opportunity for ramped up construction.

The new 34,000-foot expanded facility highlights capabilities including:

Increased Production Capacity

Dedicated Comprehensive System Integration and Testing for almost any size system

State of the Art Sales Studio for enhanced virtual selling, live product demonstrations, customer meetings, and technical support. The studio includes modernized upgrades to both the lighting and AV systems.

"The new facility expansion provides the needed space to lean and streamline the material flow to our assembly and integration production teams, allows us space to redesign our existing production area to reduce handling and improve production flow, and places us in a great position to achieve our growth and quality objectives for the future." – Paul Sylvia, Vice President of Operations

Accessible parking is available close to the building with easy entrance for employees and guests. We look forward to being able to provide customer tours in the near future. The Acumentrics building is open and operational as we continue our forward growth.

About Acumentrics, Inc. https://www.acumentrics.com/

Acumentrics, Inc., headquartered in Walpole, Massachusetts, has been a trusted market leader in critical power solutions used in military and commercial applications for over two decades. As the need to deploy computer grade electronics in an austere environments grew to support the military and humanitarian missions around the world, so did the need for a Military Grade Uninterruptible Power Supply "UPS" that could be used in harsh conditions, anywhere on the globe. Acumentrics was formed in 1994 to focus on the design, manufacture, and support of a purposed built Military Grade Uninterruptible Power Supply which is commonly referred to as a Rugged Uninterruptible Power Supply (RUPS™). Over the years, Acumentrics Power Product Road Map has grown to keep pace with the US DoD's and FMS's continued demand for Smaller, Lighter Weight and more Powerful UPSs "SWaP" that can be found on hundreds of DoD and FMS Programs that support Shipboard, Undersea, Ground, Mobile, Airborne and UAV Applications.

