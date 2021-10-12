Acumera Announces Strategic Relationship With An Affiliate Of Peak Rock Capital

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumera, a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for network operation, visualization, and security services has received a strategic growth investment from an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital ("Peak Rock"), a leading middle-market private investment firm.

Acumera's robust, scalable platform provides a full suite of containerized edge computing workloads for security, monitoring, management, analytics, loyalty programs, and more. Its technological offerings secure entire networks, point-of-sale (POS) systems and internet of things (IoT) devices, and safeguard data, maximize uptime, provide device visibility, and simplify compliance for a variety of business enterprises. The company has over 70,000 Edge Computing workloads deployed across its client base with locations in every state in the US and now Canada and Mexico, and is expanding into Europe by the end of the year.

The Acumera management team, which is headquartered in Austin, Texas, will leverage the strategic relationship with Peak Rock to expand its technology and service leadership position in the US and abroad.

Bill Morrow, Acumera's Chairman and CEO said, "At Acumera, we have dramatically grown our service offerings and market position, which is a testament to the proven value of our technology and the tangible benefits it offers our multi-site and corporate clients."

Nick Basso, Managing Director of Peak Rock, said, "Acumera represents a compelling opportunity to invest in a growing technology services platform with a solid leadership position in IoT and edge computing. We are impressed with the strong performance the Acumera team has demonstrated and look forward to partnering with the company to further accelerate their organic and strategic growth."

Bill Morrow added, "We are excited to partner with Peak Rock as we continue to build on our successes and begin our next phase of growth. Peak Rock deeply understands our business and has a strong history of supporting companies and management teams to drive growth, fuel innovation and build leading platforms."

GCA served as financial advisor and Dubois Bryant & Campbell served as legal counsel to Acumera.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com .

ABOUT ACUMERA

Acumera is the leading supplier of network operation, visualization, and security services via orchestration of business, networking, and security workloads. Acumera secures entire networks, point-of-sale (POS) systems, and IoT devices and safeguards data, maximizes uptime, provides device visibility, and simplifies compliance for convenience store, healthcare, restaurant, retail, unmanned parking and other businesses. Acumera's robust, scalable platform provides a full suite of containerized edge computing workloads for security, monitoring, management, analytics, loyalty programs, and more. Acumera is listed on the Visa and Mastercard Global Registries of PCI compliant service providers. Learn more at acumera.net .

