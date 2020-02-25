Acunetix to Present on the Benefits of Interactive Application Security Testing at RSA 2020

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acunetix, the pioneer in automated web application security software, will be participating in RSA Conference 2020 with a talk by one of the company's leading sales engineers, a live interview with Security Weekly, and a booth in the North Expo.

Mark Schembri, Technical Sales Engineer at Acunetix, will present on "Benefits of Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)," at the South Briefing Center, booth S-1500 on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 12:10 pm.

Schembri will talk about DAST solutions, their strengths and limitations, and how IAST may enhance their functionality by improving scan coverage and test result quality. Participants will also learn how quality improvements resulting from the use of IAST may benefit SDLC processes.

Acunetix has also sponsored a booth at the conference and experts will be available at booth #6365 in the North Expo during the conference to answer questions and provide demos. For those that would like to book a meeting slot or receive more information, contact op@acunetix.com .

Mark Ralls, president and chief operations officer of Acunetix, will participate in a live on-site interview during the conference with Security Weekly on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 9 am PT. He will be talking about how to bridge the cybersecurity talent gap in SMBs, by applying automation in web application security. The live stream can be accessed here: https://securityweekly.com/live/ .

For more information on the RSA Conference, visit: https://www.rsaconference.com/ .

About Acunetix

Acunetix is a global web security leader and the first company to build a fully dedicated and automated web vulnerability scanner. Over 4,000 companies worldwide trust Acunetix to protect their assets, align with their policies, and integrate with the development lifecycle. Acunetix brings an extensive feature-set of automated penetration testing tools, enabling security analysts to perform a complete vulnerability assessment, and repair detected threats. With global headquarters in Malta and North American headquarters in Austin, Texas, Acunetix customers include many Fortune 500 companies and include banking, education, healthcare, government, defense, and technology industries. For more information visit http://www.acunetix.com.

Media Contact:

Jodi Bart Holzband

Classic Bart PR + Communications

jodi@classicbart.com

SOURCE Acunetix

Related Links

http://www.acunetix.com

