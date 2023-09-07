Acupath Laboratories Inc. Launches the BioFire® FilmArray® Gastrointestinal Pathogen (GI) Panel

News provided by

ACUPATH LABORATORIES, INC.

07 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

A PCR Based Molecular Infectious Disease Test with Results in 24 Hours

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acupath Labs a leading provider of sub-specialized anatomic and molecular pathology services, launches the BioFire® FilmArray® GI Panel, a FDA-cleared PCR based panel that tests for 22 of the most common pathogens associated with gastroenteritis, with results in ~ 1 hour.   

Continue Reading

Traditional testing methods are inefficient, require extensive labor, and provide limited clinical utility for clinicians and patients.  With an overall sensitivity of 98.5% and Specificity of 99.2%, the BioFire® FilmArray® GI Panel represents a significant leap forward in patient care.

"The emerging technologies of PCR and various microarray platforms are designed to address many of these limitations. These technologies offer higher throughput, multiplexing capabilities, greater sensitivity, and the potential to capture a broader range of genetic information, making them valuable tools for modern molecular diagnostics and research. Traditional molecular testing, while valuable in many contexts, has some limitations that newer technologies aim to address," says Brian Kunkel, Chief Operating Officer of Acupath.

For information on how to order the BioFire® FilmArray® Gastrointestinal Pathogen (GI) Panel, email [email protected].

About Acupath Laboratories, Inc.
Founded in 1998 and based in Plainview, New York, Acupath is a provider of sub-specialized anatomic pathology services focused on the following specialties: Urology, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Women's Health, Otolaryngology, Podiatry, and Hematology / Oncology. Acupath offers an extensive test menu on both a global and TC/PC basis and processes over 500,000 specimens annually.

Contact:
Public Relations
Acupath Laboratories, Inc
516-775-8103
[email protected]

SOURCE ACUPATH LABORATORIES, INC.

Also from this source

Acupath Laboratories Inc. Releases Results of White Paper Highlighting Clinical Utility of the Acu-URO17 Bladder Cancer Biomarker

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.