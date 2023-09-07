Acupath Laboratories Inc. Launches the BioFire® FilmArray® Gastrointestinal Pathogen (GI) Panel

A PCR Based Molecular Infectious Disease Test with Results in 24 Hours

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acupath Labs a leading provider of sub-specialized anatomic and molecular pathology services, launches the BioFire® FilmArray® GI Panel, a FDA-cleared PCR based panel that tests for 22 of the most common pathogens associated with gastroenteritis, with results in ~ 1 hour.

Traditional testing methods are inefficient, require extensive labor, and provide limited clinical utility for clinicians and patients. With an overall sensitivity of 98.5% and Specificity of 99.2%, the BioFire® FilmArray® GI Panel represents a significant leap forward in patient care.

"The emerging technologies of PCR and various microarray platforms are designed to address many of these limitations. These technologies offer higher throughput, multiplexing capabilities, greater sensitivity, and the potential to capture a broader range of genetic information, making them valuable tools for modern molecular diagnostics and research. Traditional molecular testing, while valuable in many contexts, has some limitations that newer technologies aim to address," says Brian Kunkel, Chief Operating Officer of Acupath.

For information on how to order the BioFire® FilmArray® Gastrointestinal Pathogen (GI) Panel, email [email protected].

About Acupath Laboratories, Inc.

Founded in 1998 and based in Plainview, New York, Acupath is a provider of sub-specialized anatomic pathology services focused on the following specialties: Urology, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Women's Health, Otolaryngology, Podiatry, and Hematology / Oncology. Acupath offers an extensive test menu on both a global and TC/PC basis and processes over 500,000 specimens annually.

