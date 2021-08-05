Acupath Laboratories Partners With CLX Health to Provide COVID-19 PCR Test Processing Through the TrustAssure™ Global Network

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acupath Laboratories, Inc., a leading provider of sub-specialized anatomic and molecular pathology services, today announced its partnership with CLX Health, developer of cloud-based solutions, and the TrustAssure™ platform, which is utilized by dozens of airlines globally, servicing over 75 countries worldwide. Acupath is part of a select group of laboratory providers in the greater NYC area meeting the COVID-19 testing needs for international travel destinations that require a negative PCR test for entry.

Patients can book an appointment through the TrustAssure platform to find a COVID testing location convenient to them. Patients receive their lab results from the TrustAssure Provider Lab Portal and transmit their report and compliance status directly to their airline prior to traveling.

"Acupath is proud of our collaboration with CLX Health and the TrustAssure program as part of our continued efforts to help society return to normalcy," said John Cucci, chief sales officer, Acupath Laboratories. "We are committed to delivering exceptional service and the fastest possible PCR test turn-around-time to facilitate international travel for those in the greater NYC area."

TrustAssure's healthcare provider network ensures travelers are given options for COVID-19 PCR tests that satisfy the entry requirements for international destinations, including the required testing timeframe. Using TrustAssure eliminates the need to be tested last minute at the airport.

"CLX Health is honored to have Acupath as a valuable lab in our network, enabling the TrustAssure program to successfully provide COVID-19 testing for our partner airlines in the crucial New York City market," said Bob Fluery, Global Lab Director for CLX Health.

Acupath's traditional business is in cancer diagnostics. The company launched its FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)-authorized COVID-19 real-time PCR assay in May 2020 to support its clients who required COVID-19 test results for their employees as well as to screen patients in advance of elective surgery, and has performed over 600,000 tests to date.

For more information on Acupath's COVID-19 testing options, visit https://covid19.acupath.com or email [email protected].

About Acupath Laboratories, Inc.

Founded in 1998 and based in Plainview, New York, Acupath is a provider of sub-specialized anatomic pathology services focused on the following specialties; Urology, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Women's Health, Otolaryngology, Podiatry, and Hematology / Oncology. Acupath offers an extensive test menu on both a global and TC/PC basis, processes over 500,000 specimens annually, and is the first lab worldwide to offer URO17™, an innovative new immunocytochemistry test for the detection of bladder cancer, recently designated as a "Breakthrough Device" by the FDA. In 2020, the laboratory quickly pivoted to offer COVID-19 testing in response to the global pandemic. Acupath is accredited by the New York State Department of Health, the Joint Commission, and the College of American Pathologists.

About CLX Health / About TrustAssure™

CLX Health, a privately and wholly-owned SiriusIQ company, delivers a clinically sound, cloud-based, multi-stakeholder solution that manages a Covid-19 testing ecosystem of physicians, clinics, hospitals, laboratories, and consumers. CLX Health's TrustAssure™ Global Network of Covid-19 testing partners and providers offer over 5,000 locations across the United States and greater than 15,000 locations in over 81 countries worldwide to support various "ready to" solutions for work, entertainment, and travel-related engagements. For more information, please visit https://www.trustassure.com

