Acupressurist Deborah Myers Receives President's Lifetime Achievement Award

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For her decades of volunteer work to help kids and adults adopt healthy behaviors, California acupressure practitioner Deborah Myers has been recognized with the President's Lifetime Achievement Award.

"I'm overwhelmed with gratitude by this honor," shares Deborah. "The award event was incredibly exciting and at the same time very humbling."

The President's Lifetime Achievement Award is the most prestigious, highest civil volunteerism award to honor those who have continually poured out thousands of hours of volunteer service in this country. It honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too.

After learning about Deborah's years of commitment to serving others, the team at Top Talent Agency nominated her for this prestigious recognition. That nomination was then vetted and awards presented by Operation Impact to Deborah and an elite group of worthy recipients at a New York City gala event on June 22.

Being recognized for her community service, Deborah has worked with and on behalf of youth for decades. Her involvement stems from her early career as a probation officer where she created a group program to improve behavioral outcomes; and while working as a mediator for the Denver Center for Dispute Resolution, she contributed to a community organization's program to get kids off the streets and back into their homes.

Since becoming a Certified Acupressurist in the 1990s, she's been devoted to support students, their parents, and educators. In her work she focuses on helping kids and adults to have better relationships with their bodies to experience a more vibrant life – mentally, emotionally, and physically. This alternative medicine approach is accessible to anybody.

As an author, speaker, and wellness practitioner, Deborah Myers has received numerous awards and recognition for making a difference, and been involved in various service endeavors including as an instructor with , a global consciousness-education non-profit organization. Several after school programs and youth groups like the Boys and Girls Club also benefit from Deborah's dedication to support kids and their families.

"My passion is to help kids and youth be empowered to see their own potential through easy, daily self-care activities," explains Deborah. "I never expected this type of recognition on such a grand scale."

ABOUT DEBORAH MYERS

A certified Acupressurist and Jin Shin Jyutsu practitioner for over 30 years, three times bestselling author, speaker, trainer, and wellness coach, Deborah Myers has helped thousands of people get and stay healthy. She has become the go-to resource for energy balancing to help people find relief from pain, reduce stress, and embody overall well-being. People can access Deborah's services through one-on-one sessions in-person and online, or attending her workshops and courses on self-help acupressure.

Deborah has created the Productive Mindfulness School Program that she delivers to students of all ages, plus their parents and educators. By introducing mindfulness, and how to reduce stress and anxiousness using self-help acupressure, students are empowered to improve their overall performance in all that they want to do. A similar program is offered for workplace wellness training.

Deborah has won prestigious awards including Certificates of Recognition from the California Legislature Assembly and from the Office of Nora Vargas, San Diego County Supervisor. She has been featured on radio, podcasts, and published in various media, including the cover of the printed Los Angeles Tribune Magazine, London Digest and RHG Magazine.

ABOUT PRESIDENT'S AWARD

In 2003, the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation founded the President's Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) to recognize the important role of volunteers in America's strength and national identity. This award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too. The PVSA has continued under each administration, honoring the volunteers who are using their time and talents to solve some of the toughest challenges facing our nation.

