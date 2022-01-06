Acupuncture Market to Record 12.97% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Evolving Opportunities with AcuMedic Ltd., Asia med GmbH & cymedics GmbH and Co. KG | 17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the acupuncture market - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing aging population and rising health problems, the rising prevalence of chronic pain and gynecological disorders, and the rising stress among the young population. However, the side effects associated with acupuncture treatment are hindering market growth.

Company Profiles

The acupuncture market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The acupuncture market report provides complete insights on key vendors including AcuMedic Ltd., Asia med GmbH, cymedics GmbH, and Co. KG, Dongbang Medical, Dongguan Southstar Electronics Ltd., Meridius Medical GmbH, Neo Acupuncture, Sedatelec, Seirin, and Zepter International.

Few companies with key offerings

AcuMedic Ltd. - The company offers acupuncture products that develop and produce optimal treatment for the benefit of patients which includes cupping, acupuncture and Chinese medicine, Chinese cosmetics treatments, massage, under the brand name Acumedic.

Asia med GmbH - The company offers acupuncture products that provide traditional methods with modern technology and research in order to develop and produce optimal treatment for the benefit of patients which includes acupuncture needles, kinesiology tapes, acupuncture laser, under the brand name of Asia-Med.

cymedics GmbH, and Co. KG - The company offers acupuncture products that develop and specialize in the development of devices for innovative diagnostics and aesthetics as well as medical treatments, using pioneering biocybernetics procedures supported by computer technology, under the brand name of Cymedics.

Dongbang Medical - The company offers acupuncture products that create, innovate and converge to produce medical devices of high quality which includes elastic grand, elastic deep grand, disposable sterilized medical device, biomaterial prosthesis, and graft, under the brand name of Dongbang Medical.

Dongguan Southstar Electronics Ltd - The company offers acupuncture products that develop and produces high-quality products, provide ODM and OEM services to domestic and foreign customers with strong technical support and a spirit of dedication, innovation, and service, under the brand name of Dongguan Southstar Electronics.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the acupuncture market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user , the market is classified into hospitals and specialty clinics, wellness centers, and research and academic institutions.

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, and ROW.

Acupuncture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 14.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.97 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, and ROW Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, France, Italy, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AcuMedic Ltd., asia med GmbH, cymedics GmbH and Co. KG, Dongbang Medical, Dongguan Southstar Electronics Ltd., Meridius Medical GmbH, Neo Acupunture, Sedatelec, Seirin, and Zepter International Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

