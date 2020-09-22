Acupuncture Needles Market Size Worth $187.8 Million By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global acupuncture needles market size is expected to reach USD 187.8 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increase in the adoption of sedentary lifestyles, growing geriatric population, and rising incidence of emotional disorders are the key factors driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, the disposable needles segment held the largest share in 2019. The low risk of transmission of any disease from one person to another is the major factor driving the segment over the forecast period

The stainless steel segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the easy availability of raw materials and low cost

The hospital segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rising complications caused due to chronic disorders

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising number of surgeries and the presence of many local key players

Read 90 page research report with ToC on "Acupuncture Needles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Disposable Needles, Non-disposable Needles), By Material (Stainless Steel, Gold, Silver), By End-use (Hospital, Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027 '' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/acupuncture-needles-market

Acupuncture is a traditional healing practice derived from traditional medical practice in China. The treatment involves placing thin needles at specific pressure points of the body. This technique helps in reducing the pain caused due to several conditions such as joint conditions, headache, body pain due to surgeries and chronic disorders, migraines, menstrual cramps, and paralysis. It is also known for treating certain major issues such as emotional disorders, nausea, speech disorders, digestive disorders, respiratory conditions, and insomnia. Acupuncture also helps to get rid of certain harmful addictions such as smoking and alcohol consumption.

The rising cases of emotional disorders and chronic conditions are the major factors boosting the market growth. According to the report published by the National Council for Behavioral Health in 2019, in the U.S. almost half of the population suffers from some kind of mental illness throughout their lifetime. It also reported that around 5.0% of the adults in the country experience mental disorder in any one year, which is almost 43.8 million people in the U.S. As per the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), acupuncture and energy psychology together work efficiently in the treatment and diagnosis of emotional disorders without causing any severe side-effects. Therefore, such advantages and usefulness of this technique have encouraged many people across the globe, to opt for this technique for the treatment of such emotional conditions. Thus, considerable market growth is anticipated over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global acupuncture needles market on the basis of product, material, end-use, and region:

Acupuncture Needles Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2027)

Disposable



Non-disposable

Acupuncture Needles Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2027)

Stainless Steel



Gold



Silver

Acupuncture Needles End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2027)

Hospital



Clinics



Others

Acupuncture Needles Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of 3D Machine Vision Market

3B SCIENTIFIC GmbH

SCIENTIFIC GmbH AcuMedic Ltd.

asia-med GmbH

SEIRIN

Dana Medical Co.

Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd

Suzhou Hualun Medical Appliance Co., Ltd.

WUXI JIAJIAN MEDICAL DEVICES CO., LTD.

Suzhou Zhongjing Life & Science Technology Co., Ltd.

Shinylink ( Shanghai ) Industrial Inc.

