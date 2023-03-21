Acupuncture of West Florida Invites You to Come Celebrate Their Grand Opening

Experience and learn more about acupuncture in the newly renovated state-of-the-art clinic while networking with other local business professionals

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acupuncture of West Florida is officially open and accepting new acupuncture patients. The public is invited to celebrate their Grand Opening and to experience the friendly and peaceful environment firsthand. The event will be held on April 6, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM at 3001 Executive Dr, Suite 150, Clearwater, FL 33762.

Meet Dr. Kim Windschauer

The grand opening includes a tour of the Acupuncture of West Florida clinic, a brief presentation of services and treatment areas, and ribbon cutting at 5:30 PM, there will also be an open bar and hors d'oeuvres for guests while they mingle and network.

"I am excited to introduce Acupuncture of West Florida to the Tampa Bay community," said Dr. Kim Windschauer. "Opening an acupuncture clinic that provides friendly and compassionate service in a tranquil environment has been a dream of mine. I am truly blessed to be able to share that dream with all of you."

Acupuncture of West Florida believes sustainable wellness is about living better… longer! Dr. Kim Windschauer, Acupuncture Physician, believes that sustainable health is achieved through the greatness of the whole. Through the integration of Eastern therapies, Dr. Kim takes a balanced approach to optimal physical and emotional health. Let Dr. Kim create a treatment program tailored to your needs.

"After careful consideration, Clearwater made the most sense for our new acupuncture clinic," said Dr. Kim Windschauer. "At our Clearwater location, we can conveniently serve all those in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater and all of upper Pinellas."

About Acupuncture of West Florida

Dr. Kim Windschauer is an Acupuncture Physician, Board Certified by the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM) as well as the Florida State Board of Health, to practice both Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine. Each of the nine treatment rooms are designed to provide clients with optimal comfort and state of the art, medical grade acupuncture instruments to help treat a multitude of health concerns including pain, cardiovascular, neurological, women's health, men's health, respiratory, immune system, psychological, and digestive issues. Treatments include, but not limited to Acupuncture, ATP Resonance BioTherapy™, Dry Needling, Life Fertility BioTherapy®, O3 ReBoot Therapy®, and O3 Regenerative Therapy™.

Media Contact:

Dr. Kim Windschauer

Owner/Acupuncture Physician

[email protected]

727-490-6060

www.acuofwestfl.com

