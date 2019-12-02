Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Program Named 2020 IntelliChoice Best Premium Brand Warranty

The IntelliChoice award marks the first time Acura has secured a best warranty award for its premium CPO vehicles. IntelliChoice also lauded the Acura CPO program warranty for its non-powertrain limited warranty 72 months/100,000 miles 2 comprehensive coverage from the original in-service date. For vehicles outside the new car warranty period, the coverage is 24 months/100,000 miles, with the powertrain coverage at 84 months/100,000 miles 2 from the original in-service date.

In assessing its Certified Pre-Owned awards, IntelliChoice – the automotive research and data analytics firm and MotorTrend Group subsidiary – considered nine elements of auto manufacturers' CPO programs, including extended manufacturer warranties, certified inspection process, roadside assistance, title verification, special financing, return and exchange policies, dealer compliance, market penetration, and used cost of ownership. Full information on the accolade can be found at https://www.motortrend.com/news/cadillac-kia-top-2020-intellichoice-certified-pre-owned-car-awards/.

1 Beginning on the date of the vehicle delivery and for 12 months or 12,000 miles (whichever occurs first), excludes NSX.

2 Based on odometer miles

