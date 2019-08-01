Acura Enhances Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Program with Extended Limited Warranty and New Benefits

Acura's Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Limited Warranty 2 non-powertrain coverage, which begins after the New Vehicle Limited Warranty expires 3 , has been extended from 12 months or 12,000 additional miles to 24 months or up to 100,000 total odometer miles, whichever occurs first.

Under the enhanced program, Acura CPO owners also will receive a complimentary first scheduled maintenance4, which includes oil and filter, tire rotation, air intake filter, cabin air filter, rear differential fluid, and brake fluid change, as well as a complimentary three-month trial of AcuraLink® (www.acuralink.acura.com), Acura's cloud-based, connected service system. CPO owner benefits include emergency roadside assistance, trip interruption expense reimbursement and concierge service5.

Acura's Precision Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Program

In May 2019, Acura was recognized by Autotrader as having one of the 10 Best CPO Programs for 2019 for the third6 consecutive time.

Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles must have less than 80,000 odometer miles and be six model years or newer, 2014-2020. Each qualifying vehicle comes with a completed digital inspection checklist, which is VIN-specific – an industry-exclusive for Acura.

For more information about the latest additions to Acura's Precision Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Program, visit www.AcuraCertified.com.

Precision Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Program Changes

Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Limited Warranty Coverage* Previous Program Coverage 2019 Enhancements – Precision Certified Coverage (in bold) Non-powertrain coverage : 12 mos. / 12,000 mi. Powertrain coverage : 7 yrs. / 100,000 odometer mi. Non-powertrain coverage 7 : 24 mos. / up to 100,000 total odometer mi. Powertrain coverage 8 : 7 yrs. / 100,000 odometer mi. Additional CPO Program Benefits Previous Program Coverage 2019 Enhancements (in bold) Up to 12 mos. or 12,000 mi. Emergency Roadside Assistance Emergency towing

Flat-tire change

Battery boost

Emergency fuel delivery

Lockout assistance

Computer trip routing, map services and National Hotel Privileges Directory

24-Hour Acura dealer locator Trip Interruption Expense Reimbursement Concierge Service Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM® Radio service *Please refer to the Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles Warranty Booklet for full details. Up to 24 mos. or 100,000 total odometer mi. Complimentary Suite of Motor Club Benefits during Non-Powertrain Limited Warranty - Emergency Roadside Assistance Emergency towing

Flat-tire change

Battery boost

Emergency fuel delivery

Lockout assistance

Computer trip routing, map services

National Hotel Privileges Directory

24-Hour Acura dealer locator Trip Interruption Expense Reimbursement Concierge Service Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM® Radio service9 Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink® trial Complimentary 1st Scheduled Maintenance10 Oil and filter

Tire rotation

Air intake filter

Cabin air filter

Rear differential fluid

Brake fluid

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to evocative styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX premium luxury sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the five-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America's all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV, and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar.

Five of the six Acura models sold in North America are made in central Ohio, using domestic and globally-sourced parts, including the ILX and TLX luxury sports sedans (Marysville Auto Plant), the RDX and MDX luxury SUVs (East Liberty Auto Plant) and the Acura NSX supercar, which is built to order at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

Additional media information including pricing, features & specifications and high-resolution photography is available at AcuraNews.com. Consumer information is available at Acura.com and at the Acura Certified Pre-Owned consumer site: AcuraCertified.com. Follow Acura on social media at Acura.us/SocialChannels.

1 Beginning on the date of the vehicle delivery and for 12 months or 12,000 miles (whichever occurs first), excludes NSX.

2 The non-powertrain coverage is offered in addition to and separate from all other Acura limited warranties and commences only when the existing New Vehicle Limited Warranty has expired.

3 Non-powertrain coverage begins on the expiration of the original New Vehicle Limited Warranty, or the date of sale if the vehicle was purchased after the expiration of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty.

4 Beginning on the date of the vehicle delivery and for 12 months or 12,000 miles (whichever occurs first), excludes NSX.

5 During the Non-Powertrain period.

6 Acura brand previously won in 2016 and 2018; Autotrader didn't issue the award in 2017.

7 The Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Limited Warranty coverage is offered in addition to and separate from all other Acura limited warranties and commences only when the existing New Vehicle Limited Warranty has expired.

8 The Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Limited Warranty extends the powertrain coverage to seven years from the original in-service date or 100,000 total odometer miles, whichever occurs first.

9 SiriusXM services require a subscription after any trial period. If you decide to continue your SiriusXM service at the end of your trial subscription, the plan you choose will automatically renew and bill at then-current rates until you call SiriusXM at 1-866-635-2349 to cancel. See our Customer Agreement for complete terms at www.siriusxm.com. Fees and programming subject to change. XM satellite service is available only to those at least 18 years and older in the 48 contiguous United States and D.C. ©2018 Sirius XMRadio Inc. Sirius, XM and all related marks and logos are trademarks of SiriusXM Radio Inc.

10 Beginning on the date of the vehicle delivery and for 12 months or 12,000 miles (whichever occurs first), excludes NSX.

