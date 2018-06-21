Acura ILX Tops its Segment in J.D. Power Initial Quality Study

Serving as an automotive industry benchmark study for over 30 years, the annual J.D. Power Initial Quality Study measures design and defect problems in new vehicles. People who have purchased or leased a new vehicle and have owned it for at least 90 days respond to a survey, telling J.D. Power what has gone right and what has gone wrong with their cars, trucks, SUVs and vans.

2018 Acura ILX

Starting at a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRPi) of $28,100, the Acura ILX sport sedan is powered by a 2.4-liter direct-injected DOHC i-VTEC® 4-cylinder engine mated to a crisp and responsive Sequential SportShift 8-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) with paddle shifters, combining responsive performance with exceptional efficiency and at-your-fingertips shift control. The ILX produces 201 peak horsepower (SAE net) and 180 lb.-ft. peak torque (SAE net) and has an EPA fuel economy rating of 25 mpg city/35 highway/29 combinedii.

New for 2018, the Acura ILX adds a Special Edition trim, which includes 18-inch wheels, side sills and a rear spoiler from the A-Spec package, making it an excellent value in its class. The Special Edition adds to a long list of standard equipment on all ILX models including Acura JewelEye® LED headlights, an 8-way power driver's seat, multi-view rearview camera, auto on/off headlights, one-touch power moonroof, Bluetooth® HandsFree Link®, 5-inch Multi-View Display, keyless smart entry with push-button start, security system, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. In addition, the AcuraWatch™ suite of active safety and driver-assistive technologies is available on all ILX models.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, representing the original values of the Acura brand – a commitment to evocative styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability.

The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX premium, luxury sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America's all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar as a new and pinnacle expression of Acura Precision Crafted Performance.

Five of the six models in the Acura lineup are made exclusively in central Ohio using domestic and globally sourced parts, including the ILX and TLX luxury sports sedans (Marysville Auto Plant), the RDX and MDX luxury SUVs (East Liberty Auto Plant) and the Acura NSX supercar, which is built to order at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

About J.D Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments firm headquartered in London, and is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer.

i MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) excluding tax, license, registration, $995 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

ii Based on 2018 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.

