Acura Now Offers Non-Certified Used-Vehicle Inventory Online

The addition of used vehicles to AcuraCertified.com is the latest step in Acura's comprehensive approach to attract young and first-time buyers to the premium brand. Acura's award-winning CPO program has experienced tremendous success over the past several years and is currently on pace for a fourth straight year of sales growth. Acura is one of a few luxury brands in positive CPO sales territory this year, and with an all-time record month in August, Acura CPO vehicles have the potential to set a new annual sales mark in 2020.

The enhanced Acura Certified website enables customers to shop dealer inventories of Acura used vehicles that include up to 10 previous model years. Used and CPO vehicles are becoming an important gateway to vehicle ownership for young and first-time buyers, stemming from the ever-increasing new-vehicle transaction prices, making Acura's effort to offer used vehicles on its website an important opportunity to attract new buyers.

Acura's pre-owned vehicle initiative will continue to add enhancements in the near future, including aligning with Acura's Precision Purchase online buying tool. This will take the process of purchasing a used Acura vehicle to the next level by enabling customers to complete most of the purchase process online.

For more information about the latest enhancements and existing Acura Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, visit www.AcuraCertified.com.

Acura is a leading automotive nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to expressive styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features five distinctive models – the ILX and TLX sport sedans, the RDX and MDX sport-utility vehicles and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar. All 2021 model Acura vehicles sold in North America are made in the U.S., using domestic and globally sourced parts.

