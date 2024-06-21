Acura of Los Angeles Westside Celebrates Grand Opening with Exciting Event

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acura of Los Angeles Westside is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art dealership, located at 6250 W Slauson Ave Culver City, CA. The grand opening event will take place on June 22, 2024, marking a significant milestone for Acura and the Los Angeles community.

The celebration will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:00 AM, with special guests including Councilmember Puza, Acura executives, and local community leaders. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the cutting-edge facility, meet the dedicated team, and experience the latest Acura models, including the highly anticipated Acura ZDX.

"We are excited to bring Acura's exceptional brand of luxury and performance to the Westside of Los Angeles," said Carolyn Olavarria, Dealer Principal of Acura of Los Angeles Westside. "Our dealership is designed to provide an unparalleled customer experience, combining innovative technology with personalized service."

Highlights of the grand opening event include:

- Exclusive Test Drives: Guests can test drive the newest Acura models and experience the thrill of Acura's precision-crafted performance.

- Complimentary Oil Change Voucher: Receive a voucher for a complimentary oil change just for attending!

- Gourmet Refreshments: Enjoy a selection of gourmet food and beverages from renowned local vendors.

Acura of Los Angeles Westside boasts a modern showroom, an expansive inventory of new and pre-owned vehicles, and a comprehensive service center equipped with the latest diagnostic and repair technology. The dealership is staffed by a team of highly trained Acura professionals dedicated to providing exceptional service and support.

"We aim to exceed customer expectations in every aspect of their automotive journey," said Carolyn Olavarria. "From sales to service, our goal is to build lasting relationships with our customers and become a trusted partner in their driving experience."

The public is invited to join the celebration and discover why Acura of Los Angeles Westside is the premier destination for luxury vehicles in Los Angeles. For more information about the grand opening event or to schedule a test drive, please visit our website at www.acuraoflosangeleswestside.com or call 424-667-2761.

About Acura of Los Angeles Westside

Acura of Los Angeles Westside is a premier Acura dealership located in the heart of Los Angeles. Committed to providing an exceptional automotive experience, the dealership offers a wide selection of new and pre-owned Acura vehicles, comprehensive maintenance and repair services, and a customer-focused approach. For more information, visit www.acuraoflosangeleswestside.com

About Carolyn Olavarria

A New York native, Carolyn Olavarria started her automotive career a salesperson in New York. Her determination and drive lead her to California to revive a bankrupt Honda dealership in SoCal to one of the largest Honda dealerships in the United States. The experience molded her and gave her the expertise to go further in the automobile business. The driving force behind Acura LA Westside, Carolyn Olavarria is owner and operator of LA's newest luxury franchise.

SOURCE Acura of Los Angeles Westside