Acura Provides All Access Look into the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC)

"Inside PMC" is the latest in a series of videos on the innovations and performance capabilities of the NSX, which began with the release of " NSX, 30 Years of Performance " at this year's Chicago Auto Show, where Acura marked 30 years since the debut of the iconic supercar, followed most recently by " Face-off: Acura NSX vs NSX GT3 Evo ," highlighting the similarities between the production NSX and race-bred NSX GT3 Evo.

From its inception, the PMC was designed to innovate both the means and the methods of producing low-volume specialty vehicles by marrying the precision of advanced technology with the artistry of human craftsmanship1. "Inside PMC" presents some of the Performance Manufacturing Center's most advanced and ingenious approaches to making a supercar, including its unique body construction method, world-class painting system, meticulous vehicle assembly process and total quality validation process, as well as the exclusive NSX Insider Experience for owners.

Precision Crafted Performance the PMC Way

Numerous qualities distinguish the PMC:

Ultimate Body Accuracy: PMC is the first plant in the world to utilize 100-percent robotic MIG welding for body construction, using eight robots to apply 860 MIG welds to the aluminum-intensive space frame with ultimate precision, to produce a highly accurate body with tolerances measurable down to the width of a human hair.

1 Acura vehicles built in the PMC use domestic and globally sourced parts

SOURCE Acura

