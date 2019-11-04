Acura Pushes Android Auto Integration Update Over-the-Air to Third Generation RDX

Beginning today, third generation RDX customers can check the True Touchpad Interface™ home screen System Update button to accept and begin the update through a simple process. Using the vehicle's embedded 4G LTE Wi-Fi system, the new software is downloaded in the background while the vehicle is being driven or when turned off. To initiate the update, however, the vehicle must be on and running in a well ventilated area.

Detailed instructions for this update and other vehicle downloads and subscriptions can be found at [https://owners.acura.com/vehicles/subscriptions-downloads-updates]. Acura clients can also visit their local Acura dealer to perform the update.

Android Auto™ gives drivers a simple, intuitive way to access maps, messaging, music and other popular smartphone apps and services through Acura's True Touchpad Interface. Compatible with Android™ 5.0 and higher, Android Auto integration is standard on all 2019 and 2020 Acura RDX models.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to evocative styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX premium luxury sedan; the TLX performance luxury sedan; the ILX sport sedan; the five-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV; the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America's all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV; and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar.

Five of the six Acura models sold in North America are made in central Ohio, using domestic and globally-sourced parts, including the ILX and TLX luxury sports sedans (Marysville Auto Plant), the RDX and MDX luxury SUVs (East Liberty Auto Plant) and the Acura NSX supercar, which is built to order at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

Additional media information including pricing, features & specifications and high-resolution photography is available at AcuraNews.com. Consumer information is available at Acura.com. Follow Acura on social media at Acura.us/SocialChannels.

1 Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC.

SOURCE Acura