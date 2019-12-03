Acura RDX, MDX and TLX Named Consumer Guide® 2020 Best Buys

Each year Consumer Guide® Automotive editors select the best vehicles from 20 segments to receive Best Buy Awards. Their process includes test-driving over 150 new vehicles, with vehicle price and value also major factors in their selection process. By prioritizing these key consideration points in the car-buying process, the Consumer Guide® Automotive Best Buy Awards serve a practical purpose to everyday car shoppers. For over 50 years, Consumer Guide® Automotive continues as one of the most trusted names in the automobile industry. Full details on Consumer Guide®'s 2020 Best Buy Awards can be found at https://consumerguide.com/best-buys/.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to evocative styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX premium luxury sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the five-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America's all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV, and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar.

Five of the six Acura models sold in North America are made in central Ohio, using domestic and globally-sourced parts, including the ILX and TLX luxury sports sedans (Marysville Auto Plant), the RDX and MDX luxury SUVs (East Liberty Auto Plant) and the Acura NSX supercar, which is built to order at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

1 Based on Motor Intelligence total sales data of all 3-row luxury SUVs 1980-2019CYTD Oct.

