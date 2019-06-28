Acura RDX: New Generation Acura Shatters Sales Records

The third-generation model helped the RDX nameplate set an all-time annual sales record of 63,580 units in 2018, a 24 percent increase over the previous record set in 2017

Over the past year, RDX has posted 12 straight months of sales growth, with 11 record months

Year-to-date, RDX is the retail best-seller in luxury's largest segment, the retail #2 luxury SUV and the retail #3 model in all of luxury

New RDX buyers are younger, more diverse, more highly educated and more affluent than those who purchased the previous generation model

RDX has realized double-digit increases in conquest sales against substantially all luxury competitors

The RDX A-Spec is hitting its mark and attracting younger buyers – RDX A-Spec has double the number of under-45-year-olds than the rest of the RDX line

About the 2020 Acura RDX

The third-generation RDX (2019-20) is the first in a new generation of Acura models built on the resurgent luxury brand's original and authentic Precision Crafted Performance brand values. In setting their targets for the design and performance, the U.S. design and engineering team drew inspiration from both the Acura Precision Concept and Acura Precision Cockpit as well as the pinnacle representation of Acura performance, the NSX supercar. The RDX is the first all-new design drawing from the Concept styling and the advanced Cockpit technology. The RDX team's ultimate goal was straightforward: to make the best RDX ever, a vehicle that sets the foundation for an entire new generation of Acura vehicles in terms of styling, performance, premium quality and technology.

Featuring a new Platinum White exterior color for 2020, RDX carries forward the next generation of Acura design, performance and technology that debuted on the all-new 2019 model, including the popular A-Spec sport appearance package. RDX delivers an exceptional driving experience thanks in part to its 272-horsepower (SAE net) turbocharged i-VTEC® engine and available Acura Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®), along with a class-leading array of standard premium features and technologies, including AcuraWatch™ safety and driver-assistive technology, an ultra-wide panoramic moonroof, next-generation Acura JewelEye™ LED headlights, and next-generation Acura sport seats. The 2020 RDX also includes the critically-acclaimed True Touchpad Interface™, Acura's groundbreaking user interface tailored around the driver. Also offered on RDX is the available ELS Studio 3D™ premium audio, a 16-channel, 710-watt system, featuring four ultra-slim Highline™ ceiling-mounted speakers to create a truly immersive listening experience.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to evocative styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX premium luxury sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the five-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America's all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV, and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar.

Five of the six Acura models sold in North America are made in central Ohio, using domestic and globally-sourced parts, including the ILX and TLX luxury sports sedans (Marysville Auto Plant), the RDX and MDX luxury SUVs (East Liberty Auto Plant) and the Acura NSX supercar, which is built to order at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

