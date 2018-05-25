Acura Recognized in Autotrader’s 10-Best Luxury CPO Programs for 2018

"Beyond being budget friendly, buying a certified vehicle provides an extra level of comfort, knowing your car has been through a rigorous inspection and is backed by the manufacturer for an extended length of time," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "Sometimes, that warranty is longer than you get with a new car and is certainly better than with a non-certified used car."

Autotrader's 10-Best CPO Programs recognizes the best CPO programs available based on a series of factors, including powertrain warranty length (with a minimum of six years or 100,000 miles of coverage from the original sale date), available inventory, bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage, deductible amount, and transferability to future vehicle owners.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, representing the original values of the Acura brand – a commitment to evocative styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability.

The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX premium, luxury sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America's all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar as a new and pinnacle expression of Acura Precision Crafted Performance.

Five of the six models in the Acura lineup are made exclusively in central Ohio using domestic and globally sourced parts, including the ILX and TLX luxury sports sedans (Marysville Auto Plant), the RDX and MDX luxury SUVs (East Liberty Auto Plant) and the Acura NSX supercar, which is built to order at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

