Acura TLX GT Cards Class Win and Third Overall as Acura Sets Multiple Records at 2018 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

"We love Pikes Peak. It's a tremendous test of Acura technology and of our performance capabilities," said Jon Ikeda, vice president and general manager of Acura. "Congratulations to Peter Cunningham and the RealTime Racing team, along with our associates at Honda R&D and Honda Performance Development who helped make this another exciting year for Acura at Pikes Peak."

The TLX GT, driven by Peter Cunningham, posted an impressive, record-setting time of 9:27.352, earning Acura its third straight Open Class victory and an overall third place finish, bested only by two bespoke, highly specialized racing machines. This year's TLX GT featured a power-enhanced J35 twin-turbo V6 motor with new software mapping, new transmission gearing, revised suspension geometry and Pirelli racing slicks. Long-time Acura racing partner and owner of RealTime Racing, Peter Cunningham, was last year's Pikes Peak Rookie of the Year.

"I'm so proud of our Acura and RealTime Racing team, who, as usual, brought their A-game to the top of the mountain," said Cunningham. "We had some incredibly tough competition this year, but all of our hard work, building on the great fundamentals of the Acura TLX, paid off in a big way again this year."

The production-based Acura NSX, piloted by Honda R&D engineer James Robinson, posted a new Hybrid record, besting its own 2017 record with a time of 10:02.448, finishing fourth in the Time Attack 1 Class. Building on the successful modifications from last year's run, the TA1 NSX featured larger turbos, new software and new aerodynamic elements including a bigger wing and front splitter.

The Acura TLX A-Spec, piloted by Honda R&D engineer and five-time Pikes Peak veteran Nick Robinson, set a new course record for a front-wheel-drive car with a time of 10:48.094. This year's TLX A-Spec competed with an updated 500-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 turbo powerplant, a limited-slip differential and a revised aerodynamic package.

Pikes Peak rookie, and Honda R&D engineer Jordan Guitar, debuted the all-new 2019 RDX on the Exhibition Class podium despite deteriorating weather that forced race officials to truncate the course in its closing hours.

This is the seventh consecutive year that Acura has raced vehicles in the historic Pikes Peak event. Acura also served as the Official Pace Car sponsor of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, with a 2019 RDX A-Spec driven by Olympic figure skating bronze medalist Chris Knierim.

About Acura Motorsports

Over three decades, Acura has utilized racing as a means to test its mettle and prove out its performance capabilities, capturing numerous national endurance and sports car racing titles along the way. Today, Acura is racing the ARX-05 Daytona Prototype, campaigned by Team Penske, in American endurance sportscar racing competition, and the NSX GT3, partnered with Meyer Shank Racing, in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series. Acura is also celebrating its seventh year of racing at the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and serves as Official Pace Vehicle of the annual 'Race to the Clouds'.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, representing the original values of the Acura brand – a commitment to evocative styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability.

The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX premium, luxury sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the five-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America's all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar as a new and pinnacle expression of Acura Precision Crafted Performance.

Five of the six models in the Acura lineup are made exclusively in central Ohio1, including the ILX and TLX luxury sports sedans (Marysville Auto Plant), the RDX and MDX luxury SUVs (East Liberty Auto Plant) and the Acura NSX supercar, which is built to order at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

1 Using domestic and globally sourced parts

