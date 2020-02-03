Acura to Highlight Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ Technology Throughout Chicago Auto Show English USA - espaÃ±ol

- Acura SH-AWD® marks four generations and sales of one million Acura vehicles in North America equipped with this industry-first technology

- Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) performance technology was created to enhance handling performance in all driving environments

- Acura's "What's SH-AWD?" marketing campaign showcases SH-AWD® performance capability during the heart of the winter season: https://acura.us/SHAWD