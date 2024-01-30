AcuraStem Secures $7 Million in Funding Support from NIH and DOD to Accelerate Therapies for ALS and FTD

News provided by

AcuraStem - Patient-Based Therapeutics

30 Jan, 2024, 11:41 ET

AcuraStem Leverages iNeuroRx® Platform to Drive Innovative SYF2 and UNC13A Treatments Forward Toward Clinical Trials

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AcuraStem, a patient-based biotechnology company advancing treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), and other neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that it has successfully raised nearly $7 million in grant funding for ALS / FTD research from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Department of Defense (DOD).

This latest achievement—building upon the recent licensing agreement with Takeda worth $580 million to develop and commercialize AcuraStem's PIKFYVE targeted therapeutics including AS-202—enables the company to advance multiple programs towards clinical trials.

"We are thrilled to receive continued support from NIH and the DOD," said Sam Alworth, MS, MBA, AcuraStem co-founder and CEO. "Leaders from the scientific community selected AcuraStem for these awards through a rigorous peer-review process, which demonstrates the excellence of our research."

AcuraStem has made a significant advancement in understanding the pathophysiology of ALS, focusing on the crucial role of UNC13A. An overwhelming majority of ALS cases, and roughly half of FTD cases, are characterized by TDP-43 pathology. TDP-43, a RNA-binding protein typically found in the nucleus, is mislocalized to the cytoplasm in affected neurons, leading to RNA processing errors. These errors result in the incorporation of a cryptic exon into the UNC13A messenger RNA, causing a loss of UNC13A protein. This loss is further exacerbated by a risk variant in the UNC13A gene, closely linked to the TDP-43 binding site and associated with reduced survival in ALS and FTD patients. AcuraStem's iNeuroRx® platform has successfully replicated UNC13A pathology in patient neurons, enabling the rapid development and testing of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs). These ASOs effectively suppress the cryptic exon and restore normal UNC13A function, offering a promising therapeutic approach for TDP-43 proteinopathies and a deeper understanding of UNC13A's role in disease progression.

Additionally, AcuraStem has made a pivotal discovery with its focus on SYF2, a novel target in TDP-43 pathology. In collaboration with co-founder Dr. Justin Ichida's lab at USC, AcuraStem's extensive research on patient neurons via the iNeuroRx® platform, coupled with a comprehensive bioinformatic analysis, identified SYF2 as a key therapeutic target. SYF2, a pre-mRNA splicing factor, plays a crucial role in the regulation of splicing affected by the depletion of nuclear TDP-43, a common feature in most ALS cases (Linares GR et al Cell Stem Cell 2023).

AcuraStem's findings highlight that SYF2 can address both the toxic aggregation of TDP-43 in cytoplasm and also counter the widespread gene dysregulation, including critical genes like UNC13A and STMN2, caused by TDP-43's absence from the nucleus. Targeting SYF2 could offer a more direct and potentially effective therapeutic strategy compared to addressing each dysregulated gene individually.

Funding from NIH and the DOD was awarded through rigorous peer-reviewed processes, suggesting the award matches the health-related missions established by each agency.

For additional information, please visit AcuraStem at acurastem.com and follow on LinkedInFacebook and X.

Disclaimer

This project will be supported by an NIH grant (R44AG085411). The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of NIH.

This work was supported by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs and the Defense Health Agency J9, Research and Development Directorate, or the U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity at the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, in the amount of $839,898.40 through the ALSRP under Award No. HT9425-23-1-0469. Opinions, interpretations, conclusions and recommendations are those of the author and are not necessarily endorsed by the Department of Defense.

About AcuraStem 
AcuraStem is a patient-based biotechnology company pioneering treatments for neurodegenerative diseases including sporadic ALS and FTD. AcuraStem's best-in-class disease modeling platform, iNeuroRx®, enables the discovery of innovative, effective, and broadly acting treatments. The team's strong expertise in ASO technology provides for the rapid advancement of treatments to the clinic. AcuraStem's research is funded in part by support from the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery FoundationHarrington Discovery InstituteAlzheimer's AssociationRainwater Charitable FoundationMuscular Dystrophy AssociationDepartment of Defense and the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Contact:
Kissy Black
[email protected]
615.310.1894

SOURCE AcuraStem - Patient-Based Therapeutics

Also from this source

AcuraStem Enters into a License Agreement with Takeda to Advance PIKFYVE Therapeutics

AcuraStem Enters into a License Agreement with Takeda to Advance PIKFYVE Therapeutics

AcuraStem, a patient-based biotechnology company pioneering how treatments are developed for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that it has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Venture Capital

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.