AcuraStem Welcomes Dr. Marcel van der Brug as Chief Scientific Officer

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AcuraStem, a patient-based biotechnology company pioneering the development of treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and additional neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Marcel van der Brug, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. van der Brug is an accomplished neuroscientist with extensive expertise in neurodegenerative diseases and therapeutic development. In his new role, he will lead AcuraStem's scientific strategy and research and development using AcuraStem's proprietary iNeuroRx® platform, the gold standard for discovering and developing disease-modifying, and broadly-acting treatments for ALS and FTD.

Dr. van der Brug's background includes significant contributions to neuroscience, genetics, and translational medicine, including at Genentech, where he led initiatives to accelerate treatments for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. His previous position as co-founder of Character Biosciences allowed him to direct drug development efforts tailored to personalized therapies. His work has been pivotal in the development of high-impact initiatives that bridge the gap between genetic insights and clinical applicability, particularly in complex neurological disorders.

Dr. van der Brug earned his Ph.D. in Neuroscience from the University of Queensland, Australia, and has completed postdoctoral work at the National Institute on Aging focusing on molecular genetics and neurodegeneration. This foundational work has deeply informed his approach to the mechanisms underlying neurodegenerative diseases and has bolstered his ability to lead multidisciplinary teams towards innovative solutions.

At AcuraStem, Dr. van der Brug will oversee the discovery and validation of new therapeutic targets, advance antisense oligonucleotide therapies into early development stages, and drive the expansion of the iNeuroRx® platform into new disease indications and modalities. He will also guide interdisciplinary collaboration across clinical operations, clinical development, and regulatory affairs to refine internal processes for Investigational New Drug (IND) applications.

Reflecting on his new role, Dr. van der Brug commented, "I am thrilled to join AcuraStem at a pivotal moment in our understanding of the molecular drivers of diseases like ALS. The opportunity to lead a talented team with a powerful platform that models heterogeneity in the patient population is both humbling and exhilarating. AcuraStem's commitment to advancing innovative therapies, coupled with our drive to move swiftly from discovery to patient impact, reflects my own passion for translating scientific breakthroughs into meaningful clinical solutions. I look forward to working with our team to bring forward new therapies that can improve patients' lives as quickly as possible."

"Dr. van der Brug's extensive experience in human genetics, patient phenotyping and clinical biomarker development make him the perfect addition to our team to help us take our innovative patient-based therapeutics approach to the next level," said AcuraStem CEO Sam Alworth, MBA. "His work will be pivotal in advancing our existing therapies and also in expanding our technology platform and drug portfolio. With Dr. van der Brug at the helm of our scientific efforts, we will be able to scale up our approach and deliver more disease modifying treatments into the clinic for neurodegenerative diseases."

About AcuraStem

AcuraStem is a patient-based biotechnology company pioneering treatments for neurodegenerative diseases including sporadic ALS and FTD. AcuraStem's best-in-class technology platform, iNeuroRx®, enables the discovery and development of disease-modifying and broadly acting treatments. AcuraStem's research is funded in part by support from the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine, Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, Harrington Discovery Institute, Alzheimer's Association, Rainwater Charitable Foundation, Department of Defense and the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

