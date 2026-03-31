ACURE Wins a 2026 NEXTY Award

37 winners of the coveted NEXTY Awards and three Editor's Choice Awards announced

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACURE is one of only 40 winners of the New Hope Network 2026 Natural Products Expo West NEXTY Awards for outstanding products in the natural products industry. Sun Serum Drops SPF 30 won for Best Beauty and Skincare.

NEXTY Awards are given to products that meet the highest bar of innovation, inspiration and integrity in the natural products industry to deliver more healthful, trusted and sustainable products to consumers.

The Sun Serum Drops SPF 30 was one of 164 finalists selected by a panel of natural products industry experts from nearly 1,000 entries across 37 categories. Additionally, three Editor's Choice winners were selected by our internal editorial team. The winners were announced at Expo West on Thursday, March 5 at the NEXTY Awards Ceremony.

"ACURE is honored to be presented with a Nexty Award for our Sun Serum Drops SPF 30. It showcases ACURE's passion for driving innovation in the personal care category and maintaining our commitment to safe and effective plant-derived ingredients that support skin health and superior performance." -Corey Greenhouse, ACURE

"The NEXTY Awards rely on a rigorous, two-tier judging process during which industry experts come together to evaluate each and every product based on its innovation, inspiration and integrity," says Adrienne Smith, program director for the NEXTY Awards. "Selecting the 164 finalists and 40 winners out of nearly 1,000 nominees in 37 categories can be an extremely daunting task, but we are honored to have the opportunity to highlight brands that are driving the natural products industry towards a healthy future for people and planet."

The NEXTY Awards are an annual award connected to New Hope Network's Natural Products Expo West. They were created to recognize the pinnacle of excellence in the natural products industry, elevating impactful brands and products that inspire a healthy, sustainable future for people and planet while also having proven consumer approval. More about the NEXTY awards at nextyawards.com. Learn more about the NEXTY awards at nextyawards.com.

This year's NEXTY Awards winners are:

Beauty and Skincare: ACURE Sun Serum Drops SPF 30

Supplement Trailblazer: Pure Health Research Lymph System Support

Planet-Forward Product: Seven Sundays Bright Side Oat Granola

Meat or Animal-Based Product: StarWalker Organic Farms Organic Ground Beef

Dairy or Egg Product: NestFresh Humanely Hatched Pasture Raised Eggs

Pantry Staples: Leaven Foods All Purpose Instant Sourdough

Packaged Produce: Ladybug Brands Organic Lemons in Zero-Plastic Net

Environmentally Sustainable Packaging: Milkadamia Oat Milk Slices

Product Design and Storytelling: Kettle & Fire Maui Nui Venison Bone Broth

Dairy Alternative: Elmhurst 1925 Clean Protein Pistachio Crème

Meat Alternative: MyForest Foods My Pulled Pork

Plant Party: MìLà Savory Mushroom Bao Bun

Coffee and Tea: Traditional Medicinals Stress Ease Calm Tea

Supplement for the Body: Big Bold Health HTB Immune Energy Chews

Functional Food or Beverage: Two River Gourmet Mushrooms Chaga Mushroom Broth

Vegan Product: Lexington Bakes Peanut Butter Protein Cookie

Prepared Frozen Product: Deep Indian Kitchen Veggie Masala Momo Dumplings

Dips and Spreads: BEZI Hot Honey Labneh

Savory or Salty Snack: Mamame Hot Chili Tempeh Chips

Gluten-Free Product Felicia Organic Oat Penne

Natural Living: Bundle x Joy Bone Broth & Colostrum Daily Boost Powder

Personal Care: KIIMA Refillable Natural Deodorant

Sweet Snacks and Desserts: Magic Chocolate Salted Candied Hazelnut Truffle Layer Bar

Non-Alcoholic Beverage: NoWhere Foods Ridgeline Cherry, Ginger, Maple Sparkling Cocktail

Breads and Bakery: Truly Indian Tikka Masala Naan

Certified Regenerative Product: Bionaturae Regenerative Organic Certified Crushed Tomatoes

Certified Organic Product: Farmer Focus Organic Parmesan & Herb Chicken Meatballs

Kids' Product: Actual Veggies Sweet Potato and Carrot Veggie Nuggets

Beverage: Tractor Beverage Co. Apricot Peach Organic Haymaker

Frozen Dessert: Heritage Kulfi Rosewater Kulfi Ice Cream

Spices and Condiments: Big Tree Farms Original Naughty Bali BBQ Sauce

People-Forward Product: Piko Provisions Lu'au Stew

Prepared Pantry: Fly By Jing Creamy Sesame Noodles

Supplement for the Mind: Country Life Brain Fog Rescue

Sustainable Supplement: Kuli Kuli Sea Moss & Blue Spirulina Superfood Gummies

Newtopia Now: Dew Mighty BLOOM Nourish and Calm Jelly Serum Bar

Special Diet: Papa Mountain Sweet Potato & Herb Bread Rolls

Editor's Choice Award: Keya's Snacks Bombay Spice Kettle Cooked Chips

Editor's Choice Award: Ulu Foods Chia & Sea Salt Breadfruit Bites

Editor's Choice Award: The Republic of Tea Regenerative Organic Certified Assam



SOURCE Acure