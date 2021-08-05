Acurx Pharmaceuticals Joins the Antimicrobials Working Group

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Antimicrobials Working Group (AWG) announced today the addition of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) (Acurx) to its coalition of companies with the mission to combat drug resistant infections and spur life-saving innovations. This new addition brings AWG's membership to 13 antimicrobial drug companies.

Acurx is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for infections caused by bacteria listed as priority pathogens by the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Their lead product candidate, ibezapolstat, is a first-in-class of a new class of DNA pol IIIC inhibitors which is in Phase 2 clinical development to treat C. difficile Infection (CDI). Ibezapolstat is the first antibiotic candidate intended to work by blocking the DNA Pol IIIC enzyme, the enzyme necessary for replication of the DNA of the C. difficile bacterial cell.

"We are delighted to have Acurx join AWG and add their voice to our mission to improve the antimicrobial drug and device environment to provide doctors and patients with innovative treatment options for difficult to treat infectious diseases," said Ted Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer of Nabriva Therapeutics and Chairman of AWG. "Through the collective power of our membership, AWG will continue to engage with key legislators and stakeholders to drive public policy that will stabilize the fragile antimicrobial ecosystem, enable appropriate patient access to novel products, and spur much-needed research and development to help combat the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance. We look forward to working with Acurx to accomplish these goals."

Bob DeLuccia, Executive Chairman of Acurx, stated: "Antibiotic-resistant Gram-positive infections are substantial societal, public health, and economic burdens worldwide. Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) alone accounts for more than half of the infections in US-hospitalized patients, more than any other category of pathogens, including the most problematic serious Gram-negative infections combined. He further stated: "Acurx is pleased to join the AWG and support its efforts to improve the regulatory, investment and commercial environment for successful antimicrobial drug development and commercialization, thereby ensuring preparedness for the next pandemic, antimicrobial resistance, for the benefit of patients worldwide."

All pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies developing new antimicrobial therapeutics and diagnostic devices are eligible for consideration of membership in AWG. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a member of AWG, please contact us here.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult to treat infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE) and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (PRSP).

For more information, please visit: www.acurxpharma.com.

About The Antimicrobials Working Group

AWG was founded in 2012 with the vision of utilizing collective power to improve the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment for emerging infectious disease companies. Today, AWG is comprised of thirteen antimicrobials companies: Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP), Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), , Crestone, Inc., Entasis Therapeutics Inc., Iterum Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRM), Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT), Nabriva Therapeutics US Inc. (NASDAQ: NBRV), Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK), Qpex Biopharma, Inc., SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) (AIM: SUMM), UTILITY therapeutics Ltd., and Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.antimicrobialsworkinggroup.org

About The Conafay Group

The Conafay Group, led by Stephen R. Conafay, Principal, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for AWG.

For more information, visit: www.conafaygroup.com

SOURCE Antimicrobials Working Group (AWG)