Acurx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on March 28-30, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ("Acurx" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, announced today that Company's President & CEO, David P. Luci, has been invited to present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on March 28th - 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Mr. Luci will be presenting during the Fireside Chat with Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. at 9:30 am ET on Monday, March 28, 2022.

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITS, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology/ Media/Telecom. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

About the Company's Lead Antibiotic Product Candidate, Ibezapolstat: The Company's Phase 2a clinical trial results of oral ibezapolstat for C. difficile Infection (CDI) were recently announced and published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, the official publication of the Infectious Disease Society of America https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciac096/6522822?login=true. Results demonstrated 10 of 10 patients (100%) enrolled met the study's primary and secondary efficacy endpoints of Clinical Cure at end of treatment and Sustained Clinical Cure of no recurrence of CDI at the 28-day follow-up visit, respectively. The Phase 2a clinical trial was early terminated based on the recommendation of the Scientific Advisory Committee. The data also showed ibezapolstat to have: minimal adverse events; low plasma and high fecal concentrations; favorable microbiome changes including regrowth of Actinobacteria and Firmicutes phylum species while on treatment and potential beneficial effects on bile acid metabolism while on treatment. Acurx is currently enrolling patients in a Ph2b trial which will include up to 16 U.S. sites to compare efficacy of ibezapolstat to oral vancomycin, the current standard of care for CDI. Ibezapolstat is FDA QIDP and Fast Track Designated for priority review.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Acurx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult to treat infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme and its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin resistant Enterococcus (VRE) and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP).

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about our future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives, and other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: whether ibezapolstat will benefit from the QIDP designation; whether ibezapolstat will advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis; whether the results of the clinical trials of ibezapolstat will warrant the submission of applications for marketing approval, and if so, whether ibezapolstat will receive approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies where approval is sought; whether, if ibezapolstat obtains approval, it will be successfully distributed and marketed; and other factors. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward- looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.

