Acurx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Maxim Group LLC Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 to Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 9 am ET

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

15 Jun, 2023, 07:01 ET

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acurx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ACXP), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, announced today that Company CEO, David P. Luci, has been invited to present at the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference, hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 to Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. ET.

About the Maxim Group LLC Virtual Healthcare Conference

The exponential growth in knowledge and expertise in science and medicine continues to drive opportunities in the healthcare space. These include multiple therapeutic categories and emerging technologies, which presenting companies at this year's Maxim Virtual Healthcare Conference are focused on, and for many, that includes key data-driven events in 2023. Maxim Senior Analysts will host a wide range of biotechnology and medical device companies in a series of presentations and interactive discussions with CEOs and key management. Maxim will also be hosting several topical industry panels to provide investor insight into industry sectors and specific company opportunities.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult to treat infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme and its R&D pipeline includes early-stage antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin resistant Enterococcus (VRE) and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP). To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline please visit www.acurxpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 

Any statements in this press release about our future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives, and other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: whether ibezapolstat will benefit from the QIDP designation; whether ibezapolstat will advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis; whether the results of the clinical trials of ibezapolstat will warrant the submission of applications for marketing approval, and if so, whether ibezapolstat will receive approval from the FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies where approval is sought; whether, if ibezapolstat obtains approval, it will be successfully distributed and marketed; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Acurx disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
David P. Luci, President & CEO
Tel:  917-533-1469
Email:  [email protected] 

