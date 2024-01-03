Acurx to present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ("Acurx" or the "Company") today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer David P. Luci will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 12:00 pm PST. An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live at https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare24/sessions/50099-acurx-pharmaceuticals-inc/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true and will be available upon completion of the conference on the Company's website at www.acurxpharma.com under the Investors section.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult to treat infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates with a Gram-positive selective spectrum (GPSS®) that blocks the active site of the Gram+ specific bacterial enzyme DNA polymerase IIIC (pol IIIC), inhibiting DNA replication and leading to Gram-positive bacterial cell death. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin resistant Enterococcus (VRE) and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP).

