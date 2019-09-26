Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Pipeline Insight Report 2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Pipeline Insight, 2019" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) - Pipeline Insight, 2019 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections treatment guidelines.



The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Understanding



Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) is also known as Skin and skin structure infection (SSSI), Skin and soft tissue infection (SSTI). According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), ABSSSI is defined as a bacterial infection of skin with a lesion size area of =75 cm2 (lesion size measured by the area of redness, oedema or induration). ABSSSIs consist of the most frequently diagnosed skin infections worldwide. The symptoms observed in ABSSSI are extensive cellulitis, wound infection, major cutaneous abscesses, and burn infections.



There are several pathogens that lead to ABSSSIs, such as Methicillin sensitive Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA), Methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Beta-hemolytic Streptococcus, Escherichia coli, Enterococcus faecalis, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and others. ABSSSIs may be either community-acquired or hospital-acquired, and the predisposing factors include trauma, chronic cutaneous lesions, preexisting skin conditions (e.g. tinea pedis), edema due to venous insufficiency, and immunosuppression.



Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in discovery and preclinical, phase 1, phase 2, and phase 3 stage. Drugs under development as a monotherapy or combination therapy are also included. It also analyses key players involved in Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects with the appropriate reasons if available. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) pipeline report covers 7+ companies. Some of the key players include Basilea Pharmaceutica (Ceftobiprole), Motif Bio (Iclaprim), MicuRx (MRX-I), Debiopharm (Debio 1450) etc.



Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Analytical Perspective



In-depth Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Commercial Assessment of products



This report provides an in-depth Commercial Assessment of therapeutic drugs have been included which comprises of collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which includes Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering), Company-Academia Collaborations, and Acquisition analysis in both Graphical and tabulated form.



Scope of the report

The Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity for PPR across the complete product development cycle including all clinical and non-clinical stages

It comprises of detailed profiles of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details

Detailed Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Research and Development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study

Therapeutic assessment of the active pipeline products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections

Companies Mentioned



Motif Bio

Debiopharm

Arrevus

GlaxoSmithKline

MicuRx Pharmaceuticals

Wockhardt

Melinta Therapeutics

Merck & Co

Durata Therapeutics

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Innovation Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fsqere

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

