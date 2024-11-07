Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Treatment Market in APAC to Grow by USD 305.8 Million from 2024-2028, Driven by High Incidence and AI-Driven Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The acute myeloid leukemia (AML) treatment market in APAC size is estimated to grow by USD 305.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. High incidence of acute myeloid leukemia is driving market growth, with a trend towards car t-cell therapy for AML. However, lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure in developing nations poses a challenge.Key market players include AbbVie Inc., Agios Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Astex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CTI BioPharma Corp., Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., MEI Pharma Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Treatment Market in APAC 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Chemotherapy, Stem cell transplantation, and Others) and Geography (APAC) Region Covered APAC Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Agios Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Astex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CTI BioPharma Corp., Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., MEI Pharma Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

CAR T-cell therapy holds potential in treating Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), but faces challenges due to the difficulty of identifying specific antigens on AML cells without affecting healthy hematopoietic stem cells and the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. Innovations target multiple antigens like ADGRE2 and CLEC12A, and combining CAR T-cell therapy with existing drugs, such as azacitidine, to enhance efficacy. Clinical trials explore various antigens, including CD33, CD123, and CLL-1, with initial results showing lower efficacy compared to B-cell malignancies. Ongoing research focuses on novel target antigens and personalized combination therapies to improve outcomes for AML patients. The clinical approval of these treatments is expected to significantly boost the AML treatment market in APAC during the forecast period.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a type of bone marrow cancer affecting white blood cells, is a significant challenge in oncology. Precision medicine, utilizing genetic profiling for personalized treatment, is a trending approach. Clinical trials and drug approvals for innovative therapies, such as targeted myeloblastic leukemia treatments, continue. Abnormal myeloid cells disrupt the immune system, impacting various organs including the liver, spleen, central nervous system, lymph nodes, and testicles. Sedentary lifestyles increase the risk. Stem cell transplantation remains a critical treatment for some patients. Induction chemotherapy, available through hospitals and clinics, specialty centers, homecare settings, and ambulatory care centers, is common. Mortality and morbidity remain high, emphasizing the need for screening programs and ongoing research. Chromosomal abnormalities require parenteral or oral administration of drugs for treatment.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

• The Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) treatment market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region faces significant challenges due to inadequate healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped and emerging economies. The large size of radiotherapy and chemotherapy devices necessitates ample installation space, which is a luxury in many developing countries. Limited healthcare expenditure in these nations hinders the adoption of advanced cancer treatment systems. According to WHO recommendations, one teletherapy unit is required per million population. India, for instance, requires approximately 1,250 teletherapy units based on this standard, yet only 545 units are currently available, signifying a substantial deficit of over 700 units. This shortfall significantly restricts the number of radiotherapy and chemotherapy procedures, despite high demand, and will impede the growth of the AML treatment market in APAC during the forecast period.

• The Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) treatment market faces challenges in addressing the presence of AML in the central nervous system, lymph nodes, and testicles. Sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy habits, hazardous chemicals, and radiation exposure contribute to the rising incidence of AML, a bone marrow cancer characterized by the presence of abnormal myeloid cells with chromosomal abnormalities. Myeloblastic leukemia, a severe form of AML, requires intensive induction chemotherapy via parenteral administration for effective treatment. Stem cell transplantation, targeted therapies like Quizartinib, and novel therapies are advanced treatments for high-risk AML patients. Healthcare providers, including hospitals and clinics, specialty centers, ambulatory care centers, and homecare settings, offer various treatment options. Mortality and morbidity remain high, necessitating health reimbursement and screening programs. Immunotherapy and oral medications are alternative treatment routes for AML patients. Health technology assessment plays a crucial role in evaluating the effectiveness and cost-benefit of various treatment modalities.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This acute myeloid leukemia (aml) treatment market in APAC report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Chemotherapy

1.2 Stem cell transplantation

1.3 Others Geography 2.1 APAC

1.1 Chemotherapy- The Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) treatment market is growing due to the increasing incidence of this cancer type and the development of new therapies. Key players include Novartis, Daiichi Sankyo, and Celgene. Chemotherapy and bone marrow transplant remain standard treatments, but innovative approaches like targeted therapy and immunotherapy are gaining ground. Market growth is driven by these advancements and the unmet medical need for effective and less toxic treatments.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) is a type of bone marrow cancer characterized by the production of abnormal myeloid cells, which can lead to a deficiency of healthy white blood cells and impair the functioning of the immune system. Causes of AML include genetic mutations, unhealthy lifestyles, exposure to hazardous chemicals, and radiation. Quizartinib, a type of targeted therapy, is one of the advanced therapeutic options for high-risk AML patients. Chemotherapy, administered through parenteral or oral means, remains a common treatment. Novel therapies, such as immunotherapies and gene therapies, are also under investigation. AML can be classified into various subtypes based on chromosomal abnormalities and the presence of specific genetic mutations. Screening programs are essential for early detection and effective treatment. Hospitals and clinics, as well as specialty centers, provide essential services for AML patients. Both acute and chronic forms of leukemia can affect both myeloid and lymphoid cells, leading to a range of symptoms and complications.

Market Research Overview

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) is a type of bone marrow cancer that affects the production of white blood cells in the immune system. Causes include genetic mutations, unhealthy lifestyles, exposure to hazardous chemicals, and radiation. AML can affect various organs such as the liver, spleen, central nervous system, lymph nodes, testicles, and bone marrow. Treatment options include chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapies, and novel therapies. Advanced therapeutics like Quizartinib are used to target specific genetic mutations in AML. High-risk AML patients may require stem cell transplantation or myeloblastic leukemia treatment. Health technology assessment, precision medicine, and clinical trials are crucial in drug approvals and innovative therapies. Homecare settings, hospitals and clinics, specialty centers, and ambulatory care centers offer various treatment options. Sedentary lifestyles and chronic conditions like myeloblastic leukemia and chromosomal abnormalities increase the risk of AML. Induction chemotherapy can be administered through parenteral or oral routes. Health reimbursement and screening programs are essential for early detection and effective treatment. Mortality and morbidity remain high, making continued research and development a priority.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Chemotherapy



Stem Cell Transplantation



Others

Geography

APAC



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio