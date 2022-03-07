Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Treatment Market size in APAC to grow by USD 277.03 Million | Driven by high incidence of acute myeloid leukemia | Technavio

Mar 07, 2022, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Treatment Market in APAC by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offering. The market is expected to witness a YOY growth of 12.56% in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.83% between 2021 and 2026. The report segments the market by type (chemotherapy, stem cell transplantation, and others) and geography (China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC).
Vendor Insights
The acute myeloid leukemia (AML) treatment market in APAC is fragmented due to the presence of many local and global players. These vendors are consistently investing in the latest technologies to develop advanced treatment options for AML. Vendors are partnering with research organizations and hospitals for R&D and are participating in various scientific conferences to showcase their products. They are also focusing on other aspects such as product approvals, M&A, and new product launches to gain a competitive edge in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- AbbVie Inc.
- Agios Inc.
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
- Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Regional Market Analysis
China will provide maximum growth opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period. According to our research report, the country will contribute to 40% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026. The increasing demand for personalized drugs and the expected approvals between 2020 and 2023 of several therapies will be crucial in driving the growth of the acute myeloid leukemia (AML) treatment market in APAC. However, the market will witness faster growth in India during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
By type, the market share by the chemotherapy segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the availability of many chemotherapy drugs for AML in APAC. Also, the presence of large pharmaceutical players such as Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie Inc, with highly effective chemotherapy drugs for the treatment of AML will be crucial in driving the growth of the segment.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The acute myeloid leukemia (AML) treatment market is primarily driven by the high incidence of AML. Countries in APAC have been experiencing a rise in the number of AML cases over the years. For instance, in 2021, the estimated number of new cases in Australia was 4,903. Similarly, every year in New Zealand, around 700 adults and 40 children are diagnosed with leukemia. The high incidence of the condition is increasing the demand for drugs to treat AML, which is driving the growth of the market.
However, the lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure in many developing countries in APAC will reduce the growth potential in the market. Many developing and underdeveloped economies in APAC lack proper healthcare infrastructure due to limited healthcare budgets. This has limited the number of healthcare institutions that use advanced radiotherapy systems for cancer treatment, which is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market.
|
Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Treatment Market in APAC: Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.83%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 277.03 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
12.56
|
Regional analysis
|
China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC
|
Performing market contribution
|
China at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AbbVie Inc., Agios Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
