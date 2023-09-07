Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure Market to Register Immense Growth by 2032, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies - Grifols, Promethera, GENFIT, RHEACELL, Versantis, Martin GNI Group

The dynamics of the acute-on-chronic liver failure market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending worldwide, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, acute-on-chronic liver failure emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Acute On Chronic Liver Failure Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the acute-on-chronic liver failure market size in the 7MM was found to be ~USD 71 million in 2020 and it is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

As per DelveInsight analysts, the total cases of acute-on-chronic liver failure were ~61K in the 7MM in 2020.

in the 7MM in 2020. Globally, leading acute-on-chronic liver failure companies such as Grifols Therapeutics LLC, Promethera Biosciences, GENFIT, Akaza Bioscience, RHEACELL, Versantis, Tianjin Weikai Bioeng., Ltd., Steminent Biotherapeutics Inc., Martin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GNI Group Ltd., and others are developing novel acute-on-chronic liver failure drugs that can be available in the acute-on-chronic liver failure market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel acute-on-chronic liver failure drugs that can be available in the acute-on-chronic liver failure market in the coming years. Some key therapies for acute-on-chronic liver failure treatment include SMT + PE-A 5%, HepaStem, Nitazoxanide (NTZ), TAK-242, APZ2, VS-01, and others.

Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure Overview

Acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF) is a severe medical condition characterized by the sudden deterioration of liver function in individuals who already have an underlying chronic liver disease. This condition is marked by a rapid and often life-threatening progression of symptoms, requiring immediate medical attention. The causes of ACLF are diverse, with the most common trigger being an acute insult, such as viral hepatitis, excessive alcohol consumption, drug-induced liver injury, or bacterial infections. These acute insults can exacerbate an existing chronic liver condition, leading to a cascade of events that disrupt liver function and cause widespread complications.

Symptoms of ACLF can vary in severity but often include jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), abdominal pain, easy bruising or bleeding, confusion, and fluid accumulation in the abdomen and legs. Due to the rapid nature of the condition, individuals with ACLF can experience a sudden onset of these symptoms, often leading to hospitalization. Diagnosing ACLF involves a combination of clinical assessment, medical history, physical examination, and laboratory tests. Blood tests may reveal elevated levels of liver enzymes, bilirubin, and markers of inflammation. Imaging techniques like ultrasound, CT scans, or MRI might be used to assess the extent of liver damage and identify potential causes. In some cases, a liver biopsy might be performed to assess the severity of liver injury.

Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure Epidemiology Segmentation

The acute-on-chronic liver failure epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current acute-on-chronic liver failure patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The acute-on-chronic liver failure market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total ACLF Prevalent Cases

ACLF Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

ACLF Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

ACLF Diagnosed And Treatable Cases

Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure Treatment Market

The acute-on-chronic liver failure treatment is a complex and multifaceted endeavor that aims to address both the acute deterioration of liver function and the underlying chronic liver disease. ACLF is a life-threatening condition often characterized by the rapid development of organ failure, necessitating immediate medical attention. The primary goals of ACLF treatment are to stabilize the patient's condition, manage complications, and improve liver function whenever possible. This often involves a combination of supportive care, such as close monitoring of vital signs, correction of electrolyte imbalances, and management of infections, which can be common due to compromised immune function in these patients. Nutritional support plays a vital role, as malnutrition is common in ACLF and can contribute to poor outcomes.

Additionally, addressing the underlying chronic liver disease through interventions like alcohol cessation programs, antiviral therapy for hepatitis, or management of cirrhosis-related complications is crucial. For those with severe liver dysfunction and a poor prognosis, a liver transplant might be considered, offering a chance for recovery and improved quality of life. The acute-on-chronic liver failure treatment approach requires a multidisciplinary team of hepatologists, intensivists, infectious disease specialists, and nutritionists to tailor a comprehensive and personalized strategy for each patient's unique condition. Collaboration among these specialists is essential to manage the intricate medical challenges posed by ACLF effectively. Ongoing research continues to refine our understanding of ACLF and its treatment strategies, aiming to improve outcomes and ultimately save lives threatened by this serious condition.

Key Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure Therapies and Companies

SMT + PE-A 5%: Grifols Therapeutics LLC

HepaStem: Promethera Biosciences

Nitazoxanide (NTZ): GENFIT

TAK-242: Akaza Bioscience

APZ2: RHEACELL

VS-01: Versantis

Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure Market Dynamics

The acute-on-chronic liver failure market dynamics reflect a complex interplay of medical advancements, healthcare infrastructure, and patient demographics. The global ACLF market is witnessing growth due to an increasing prevalence of chronic liver diseases, such as cirrhosis and hepatitis, which serve as underlying factors for ACLF development. As healthcare systems evolve and diagnostic capabilities improve, early detection and timely intervention are becoming more feasible, thereby driving the demand for ACLF treatment options.

Pharmaceutical companies are investing in research and development to introduce novel therapies that target the multifactorial aspects of ACLF, ranging from inflammation and immune dysregulation to organ failure. Additionally, the acute-on-chronic liver failure market is influenced by factors such as regulatory policies, reimbursement frameworks, and patient awareness, all of which collectively shape the landscape for ACLF management and treatment modalities.

While the increasing prevalence of chronic liver diseases fuels ACLF market expansion, several barriers can impede its progress. Limited awareness among both healthcare professionals and patients about ACLF's distinct characteristics and proper management can lead to underdiagnosis and delayed treatment. Additionally, the high cost of advanced therapies and the complex nature of ACLF often pose financial challenges for patients and healthcare systems alike, impacting the adoption of novel treatments.

Regulatory hurdles and stringent clinical trial requirements can slow down the approval process for new therapies. Moreover, the intricate pathophysiology of ACLF presents challenges in developing targeted and effective interventions. Overcoming these barriers necessitates collaborative efforts between healthcare stakeholders, regulatory authorities, and the pharmaceutical industry to ensure timely diagnosis, affordability, and accessibility of treatments for ACLF.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure Market Size in 2020 USD 71 Million Key Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure Companies Grifols Therapeutics LLC, Promethera Biosciences, GENFIT, Akaza Bioscience, RHEACELL, Versantis, Tianjin Weikai Bioeng., Ltd., Steminent Biotherapeutics Inc., Martin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GNI Group Ltd., and others Key Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure Therapies SMT + PE-A 5%, HepaStem, Nitazoxanide (NTZ), TAK-242, APZ2, VS-01, and others

Scope of the Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure current marketed and emerging therapies

Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure current marketed and emerging therapies Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure Market Key Insights 2. Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure Market Report Introduction 3. Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure Market Overview at a Glance 4. Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure Treatment and Management 7. Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure Marketed Drugs 10. Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure Market Analysis 12. Acute-On-Chronic Liver Failure Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

