Acute Patients Embrace At-Home Monitoring, Emphasizing Device Comfort and Ease of Use as Driving Adoption

Vivalink's latest survey highlights key drivers for patient compliance and retention in acute remote care programs

New Vivalink survey finds acute patients recovering from conditions like cardiac disease and cancer are increasingly comfortable with hospital-at-home care and wearable remote monitoring technologies, validating the patient compliance needed to sustain and scale these programs.

Survey results highlight that device comfort and ease of use are critical to patient compliance, with more than half of respondents citing physical discomfort or skin irritation as the top reason they would stop using a wearable monitoring device.

Patients emphasized the importance of active clinical involvement in remote care, with 42% citing real-time provider oversight and 42% citing automatic clinician alerts as essential factors for trust and participation in hospital-at-home programs.

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivalink, a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions, today published new data examining patient sentiment around acute care at home and remote patient monitoring (RPM). As hospital-at-home programs continue to expand following Congress' recent extension of the Acute Hospital Care at Home (AHCaH) waiver through late 2030, the findings highlight growing patient readiness for home-based recovery supported by wearable monitoring technology.

The survey, conducted among patients with acute conditions including cardiac disease and cancer, found that nearly three quarters of respondents (72%) are comfortable using RPM devices at home, rather than recovering from serious medical issues in the hospital. Nearly half (47%) of respondents reported previous experiences using an RPM wearable, with over 70% reporting a favorable experience.

When asked what benefits they believe RPM could provide, respondents cited faster detection of complications (69%), more comfort recovering at home (66%), and fewer hospital visits (57%) as the primary expected advantages.

Key findings from the survey include:

Hardware comfort dictates compliance: Over half of the patients surveyed (54%) cited skin irritation or discomfort as the top reason they would stop using a remote monitoring device during treatment.

Over half of the patients surveyed (54%) cited skin irritation or discomfort as the top reason they would stop using a remote monitoring device during treatment. Real-time human oversight is non-negotiable: 94% of respondents said it is important to know a healthcare provider is actively reviewing their data while they are at home, with 56% citing provider monitoring as a key driver of participation in RPM programs.

94% of respondents said it is important to know a healthcare provider is actively reviewing their data while they are at home, with 56% citing provider monitoring as a key driver of participation in RPM programs. Trust in device accuracy is high: 75% expressed confidence that RPM devices can accurately track health data like heart rate and temperature.

"These findings validate that patients are ready and willing to participate in acute care at home models, directly supporting the compliance needed for hospital-at-home programs to thrive," said Jiang Li, CEO of Vivalink. "The data also makes it clear that in order to ensure compliance and retention in these programs, providers must keep the physical patient experience in mind by incorporating comfortable, wear-and-forget devices coupled with real-time clinical oversight to maintain patient trust."

Vivalink's acute RPM solution combines patient-friendly medical wearables with an integrated clinician portal for continuous remote data collection and monitoring. The solution is used at leading healthcare institutions such as Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts and Ochsner Health in New Orleans, Louisiana, to advance research and care delivery across cardiology and neurology.

For more information on Vivalink's solutions and to download the full survey results, visit: https://www.vivalink.com/acute-patient-rpm-survey-2026.

About Vivalink

Vivalink is a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions for remote patient monitoring in healthcare and clinical trials. By combining medical wearables, advanced algorithms and clinical applications, we provide a more effective and accessible approach to patient care worldwide. Learn more at www.vivalink.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Vivalink