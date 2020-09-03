Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Size Is Soaring High At A CAGR Of 9.55% for The Study Period 2017-30

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight has launched a new report 'Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast -2030' in its pharma market research report portfolio.

Key Highlights

The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market is anticipated to increase owing to rising ARDS incidence, tremendous opportunities due to a few marketed therapies, and an influx of pharma players developing novel compounds to tackle ARDS.

The United States ARDS Market Share was estimated to be the largest, contributing to 69.60% of the total ARDS Market Size.

Share was estimated to be the largest, contributing to 69.60% of the total ARDS Market Size. Key companies propelling ARDS Market Size are Faron Pharmaceuticals , BioMarck Pharmaceuticals , Athersys , Apeptico Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH , Alexion Pharmaceuticals , and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shall further create a positive impact on the market.

, , , , , and shall further create a positive impact on the market. 1% to 4% of the total COVID-19 critically-ill patients constituted the potential pool for ARDS.

Acute respiratory distress syndrome is a rapidly progressive condition resulting in an excess buildup of fluid in the lungs. The condition leads to insufficient supply oxygen in the body leading to breathing difficulties, dysfunction of organs such as kidney, brain. ARDS, if not diagnosed and treated timely, can be life-threatening.

Acute respiratory distress syndrome incidence varies depending on demographic and environmental risks.

As per DelveInsight's estimates, the total ARDS incident population in the 7MM was 799,872 in 2017.

in 2017. The USA accounted for the maximum ARDS incidence in the 7MM.

accounted for the maximum ARDS incidence in the 7MM. Germany topped the charts among the EU5 geographies.

topped the charts among the EU5 geographies. Japan recorded the least Acute respiratory distress syndrome incidence in the 7MM.

recorded the least Acute respiratory distress syndrome incidence in the 7MM. Acute respiratory distress syndrome has an equal preponderance in males and females.

As per DelveInsight's ARDS epidemiological analysis, the risk factors associated with the highest ARDS incidence were pneumonia in the 7MM; however, the trend was a bit different for the UK, where the Sepsis was the primary risk factor for ARDS.

The Acute respiratory distress syndrome market report proffers in-depth epidemiological segmentation analysis for the study period 2017-30:

Total Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Incident Population

Total Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Incident Population By Risk Factors

Total Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Incident Population By Severity

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market

Acute respiratory distress syndrome market offers supportive treatments including supplemental oxygen, prone positioning, paralytics, fluid management, and positive end-expiratory pressure (PEEP). These treatment approaches are bundled with medications such as antibiotics to help patients fight lung infection. Also, supportive treatment, such as intravenous fluid or food, are given to patients.

Β2 agonists, Statins, Neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) are some of the other treatment approaches used to address ARDS. However, their use remains controversial. Pancuronium and Vecuronium are the most commonly used NMBAs for the management of ARDS.

Despite the presence of several treatment options, the mortality rate in ARDS is very high. The treatment options available in the Acute respiratory distress syndrome market are generally supportive and restricted to mechanical ventilation. Poor disease understanding, as well as poor diagnosis, are other roadblocks present in the ARDS market size growth. The market has also experienced hidden snags in the form of failure of the trials and global pandemic COVID-19 that have slowed the market size growth.

However, the launch of emerging therapies shall transform the ARDS market landscape positively. Premium-price agents such as stem cell therapies and other ARDS pipeline therapies with a better clinical profile are expected to dominate the ARDS market. Several pharma companies are running trials and evaluating various novel molecules to strengthen the pipeline.

With the ARD pipeline therapies such as Traumakine (Faron Pharmaceuticals) Bio11006 (BioMarck Pharmaceuticals), MultiStem (Athersys), Solnatide (Apeptico Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH), PB1046 (PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals), and others shall further create a positive impact on the market. Some of the pipeline therapies to be launched in the forecast period 2020-30 are:

ARDS Pipeline Therapies

Traumakine: Faron Pharmaceuticals

Bio-11006: BioMarck Pharmaceuticals

MultiStem: Athersys

Solnatide (AP301): APEPTICO Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH

Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz): Alexion Pharma

Soliris (eculizumab): Alexion Pharma

PB1046 (PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals)

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the Acute respiratory distress syndrome market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period 2020-30 owing to the launch of pipeline therapies, increasing cases of the disease, better awareness among people and prominent research ongoing in the field. At present, there is no approved therapy available in the ARDS treatment market; hence it offers great opportunities to pharma and biotech players worldwide to grab the market chunk. It is expected that the ARDS market size of the currently available supportive therapies shall experience steady growth throughout the study period [2017–2030]. The increasing disease awareness, ARDS incidence, and heightened R&D in the domain are other driving factors expediting the ARDS market growth.

Scope of the Report

Geography Covered : The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan .

Study Period : 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

Markets Segmentation : By Geographies, By Therapies.

Companies Covered : Faron Pharmaceuticals, BioMarck Pharmaceuticals, Athersys, Apeptico Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis,

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis, Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

