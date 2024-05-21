Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market size is set to grow by USD 1.22 billion from 2024-2028, Growing interest in immunomodulatory therapies for ARDS to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global acute respiratory distress syndrome treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.22 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Hospitals pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, and Online pharmacies), Route Of Administration (Oral, Injection, and Inhalation), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Air Liquide SA, Athersys Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LivaNova PLC, Medtronic, Nihon Kohden Corp., SCHILLER AG, Sleepnet Corp., Stryker Corp., Vyaire Medical Inc., Smiths Group Plc, ResMed Inc., Hamilton Medical AG, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Edesa Biotech Inc., and APEPTICO Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Immunomodulatory therapies are pivotal in treating various medical conditions like autoimmune diseases, inflammation, infections, cancer, and organ transplants. In ARDS management, they complement standard treatments such as lung-protective ventilation and supportive care. Pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and academic institutions are actively researching new immunomodulatory agents for ARDS. These include anti-inflammatory drugs, cytokine inhibitors, corticosteroids, and biologics.

Clinical trials are underway to assess their safety and efficacy, often in combination with standard treatments. Advances in immunology and molecular biology have revealed new therapeutic targets and pathways in ARDS. Immunomodulatory therapies target molecules like interleukin-1, interleukin-6, tumor necrosis factor-alpha, chemokines, adhesion molecules, and immune cell receptors to modulate immune responses and reduce lung injury in ARDS. The increasing interest in immunomodulatory therapies is expected to drive growth in the global ARDS treatment market.

Market Challenges

The diverse nature of ARDS patients, encompassing various causes, severity levels, and responses to treatment, presents hurdles in developing effective therapies. A uniform approach may not suffice, necessitating tailored strategies. Designing clinical trials demands careful consideration of this diversity to ensure representation across different groups.

Patient characteristics such as age, sex, and existing health conditions must be factored in to accurately interpret trial outcomes and assess treatment effectiveness. Comorbidities often complicate ARDS cases, influencing treatment responses and prognosis. Moreover, patients may react differently to standard therapies like mechanical ventilation and medication. This variability underscores the need for personalized treatment plans aligned with individual patient profiles.

However, identifying reliable biomarkers for stratification remains challenging due to the condition's heterogeneity. Managing ARDS entails resource-intensive measures including personalized diagnostics and multidisciplinary care. Balancing diverse patient needs with healthcare costs poses challenges for providers, potentially hindering market growth.

Segment Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Hospitals pharmacies

1.2 Retail pharmacies

1.3 Online pharmacies Route Of Administration 2.1 Oral

2.2 Injection

2.3 Inhalation Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Hospitals pharmacies- During the projected period, hospital pharmacies are expected to capture a notable portion of the market share. The demand for ARDS treatment via hospital pharmacies is directly tied to the number of patients requiring hospitalization due to the condition. Various factors, including the prevalence of ARDS, severity of respiratory illnesses, and rates of admission to intensive care units (ICUs), determine the quantity of treatments dispensed.

In 2018, the hospitals pharmacies segment recorded a value of USD 1.12 billion. Hospital pharmacies play a crucial role because they provide easy access to medications, respiratory support devices, and therapies necessary for managing ARDS.

Moreover, they facilitate the administration of investigational and off-label therapies under the supervision of healthcare providers, ensuring prompt access to ARDS treatments and bolstering multidisciplinary care teams. This significant role is anticipated to propel growth in the hospital pharmacies segment of the acute respiratory distress syndrome treatment market.

Research Analysis

The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) treatment market is witnessing growth due to various factors. One significant contributor is the rising air pollution, leading to an increase in harmful substances inhaled, thereby exacerbating respiratory conditions like ARDS. Lack of skilled professionals in healthcare facilities is a challenge, affecting diagnosis and ventilator strategies.

However, the introduction of innovative solutions such as the SonarMed airway monitoring system utilizing acoustic technology brings hope for better patient management. Government awareness campaigns are crucial to address the lack of awareness among end users regarding approved drugs and specialty clinics.

Additionally, private market key players are investing heavily in research and drug development, aiming to improve treatment outcomes and revenue growth. With a focus on vital organs and addressing issues like endotracheal tube occlusion, the market aims to enhance critical care unit admissions while promoting home healthcare for ARDS patients. Collaborative efforts across healthcare sectors are imperative to tackle the complexities of ARDS treatment effectively.

Market Research Overview

The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Treatment Market is driven by factors such as disease prevalence, drug prices, and treatment costs. ARDS affects the lungs and alveoli, often leading to fluid accumulation and sepsis. Common causes include pneumonia and inhalation of harmful substances, resulting in symptoms like low blood pressure, shortness of breath, rapid breathing, and extreme tiredness.

Treatment typically involves IV fluids, inhaled medications, and sometimes nitric oxide. According to the World Health Organization, harmful gases exacerbate the condition. A recent research report suggests increasing healthcare investment in ventilator strategies and specialty clinics to reduce hospital admissions and improve patient outcomes. With a focus on affordable medications and effective treatment protocols, the ARDS treatment market is poised for growth.

