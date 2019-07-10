Acutus Medical Announces Addition of Scott Huennekens as Executive Chairman of the Board

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acutus Medical today announced the appointment of Scott Huennekens as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Huennekens has more than 25 years of experience in the medical device industry, specializing in clinical advancement through innovative R&D and technology-based initiatives. He has held a number of executive leadership roles within the healthcare industry, accelerating the next generation of digital surgery for Verb Surgical and leading Volcano Corporation, an image guided therapy device company, to its IPO in 2006. He holds an MBA from Harvard University and a B.S. in business administration from the University of Southern California. Huennekens currently sits on the boards of public companies Viewray and NuVasive.

"This will be the fifth time in my career that I have worked side-by-side with Scott on highly innovative medtech deals, including Birtcher Medical, Digirad, Volcano, Sonendo and now Acutus. Scott's passion for patient care and his relentless drive towards continuous improvement spanning products, procedural efficiency and outcomes, processes and people, make him an ideal addition to an already great board of directors," said Vince Burgess, president and CEO of Acutus. "With our recent major financing, the closing of two important acquisitions and now adding Scott's experience and expertise to the board, we are well positioned for rapid growth."

"I have full confidence in Acutus' mission and I look forward to contributing to the growth and momentum as they bring much needed innovation and energy to the electrophysiology space. Acutus will deliver on the promise of providing innovative technologies that enables the field of electrophysiology to reach a new standard of care," said Scott Huennekens, Executive Chairman of Acutus.

With the appointment of Mr. Huennekens, Acutus Medical's board consists of seven members including: Dr. David Bonita, private equity partner, Orbimed; Vince Burgess, president and chief executive officer, Acutus Medical, and venture partner, Orbimed; Dr. Andrew ElBardissi, principal, Deerfield Management; Shahzad Malik, general partner, Advent Life Sciences; Aditya Puri, investment partner, Xeraya Capital; and Dr. Christoph Scharf, co-founder, Acutus Medical.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical is a dynamic arrhythmia care company focused on developing a full suite of distinct, innovative technologies that provide physicians and patients with excellent outcomes and procedural efficiency. At Acutus, we know that seeing is better than believing. Diagnosing and treating patients with atrial arrhythmias requires eliminating the unknown. Acutus' advanced cardiac imaging and mapping system provides real-time arrhythmia visualization displaying the heart's true activation pattern, turning the chaos of a complex arrhythmia into a clear vision for electrophysiologists. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California

