Acuva Announces European Office Opening

Acuva Continues Global Expansion with Official Launch of Acuva Europe Office

Award-winning Canadian cleantech company expands to Europe with its high-quality UV-LED disinfection products

BURNABY, BC, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Acuva Technologies, a global leader in UV-LED disinfection products, announces the opening of their first office outside of Canada. The award-winning cleantech company plans to bring their innovative products overseas with the opening of a European office in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The new office will be led by Harald Maiweg, Managing Director. Mr. Maiweg is a highly experienced sales executive who has a proven track record in growing new and profitable high-tech businesses in areas such as semiconductors, LEDs and UV photonics in the disinfection channels.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to start a new flagship office for Acuva from scratch," said Maiweg, new Managing Director for Acuva Europe, "I look forward to contributing my experience to support the European water industry and facilitate a seamless transition from current mercury-based solutions to LED-based disinfection treatments." Maiweg goes on further to say, "Acuva is a fast-growing disruptor in the field of UV-LED water, air and surface disinfection products. In these current days, we have all learned a vital lesson on how important a healthy environment is and Acuva provides unique, certified solutions to address this need."

Acuva also announces, a strategic partnership with Italian UV germicidal technology company LightProgress. "Acuva's world leading expertise in UV-LED disinfection technology and LightProgress's strong presence and solid foundation in Italian markets, will be hugely beneficial for both companies and European markets and customers," said Giulia Santi, CEO of Light Progress.

This expansion will allow Acuva's team to provide improved local support and a better overall customer service experience to the fast-growing European market.

Acuva is best known for its UV-LED disinfection technology called IntenseBeam, which is found in all its water applications. In response to the novel Coronavirus, Acuva rallied its expert team of R&D scientists and engineers to design and begin development of a UV-LED disinfection handheld device—which can eliminate pathogens in real-time. All of these tech innovations have earned the company broad industry recognition, including being the recent recipient of Frost & Sullivan's Global New Product Innovation award.

And with its new, larger presence in the EU market, the European market will have an opportunity to see first-hand the unparalleled innovation Acuva has to offer.

