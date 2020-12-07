Acuva™ SOLARIS handheld disinfecting wand passes Validation Testing against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)
BURNABY, BC, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Acuva Technologies Inc. ("Acuva"), today announced successful validation of the Acuva™ SOLARIS handheld disinfecting wand against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The test report confirms that a >99.97% level of disinfection was achieved in 10 seconds. Validation was conducted at a biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) lab certified by the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to receive, handle and use biological Select Agents. This lab conducts test and evaluation programs in the areas of infectious disease, drug development and toxicology for a wide range of clients, including multiple departments within the US Government.
The SOLARIS wand, the first of a number of new innovations being developed by Acuva in response to the global pandemic, is a portable and rechargeable UV-LED disinfection device that fits in your pocket. It delivers powerful chemical-free disinfection performance which achieves an efficacy rate of >99.9% against viruses and bacteria, including all Corona viruses. Using the Solaris device, users can safely disinfect high-touch non-porous surfaces.
"My personal ordeal with COVID-19 earlier this year gave me time to think about others facing this ruthless virus," said Manoj Singh, CEO of Acuva. "We decided to join the fight against COVID-19 by doing what we do best. We applied the same key principles used in our signature approach to UV-LED disinfection system design towards the creation of new products to help mitigate the spread of the virus."
Featuring high-intensity germicidal UV energy, the device is thoughtfully designed for efficacy, portability, safety and ease of use. Its battery charges with a common USB-C cable so users can easily connect it to any USB port to recharge.
The SOLARIS includes a number of features to ensure safe operation, including visible blue light mapping to indicate the area being disinfected. It opens to a wide 270-degree angle to allow for faster and easier disinfection of contoured and difficult to reach surfaces, in comparison to typical sanitizing practices and cleaning solutions. A built-in sensor prevents any accidental user hand exposure to UV. It also includes a built-in timer and a power button that requires double-click activation as a child-lock function.
About Acuva Technologies
Acuva is a Burnaby-based clean technology company focused on delivering advanced water, air and surface disinfection systems using leading-edge, proprietary UltraViolet Light Emitting Diode (UV-LED) technology developed in conjunction with the University of British Columbia.
