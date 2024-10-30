Acuvity Bolsters Executive Team with Key Hires in Product and Marketing Strategy

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuvity, a leading Runtime Generative AI Security and Governance Platform company, today announced the addition of two industry veterans to their leadership team. Sudeep Padiyar joins as the Vice President of Product, and John Yun joins as the Vice President of Marketing. Together, they will play a crucial role in accelerating the company's growth, which has gained significant momentum the past year.

"Use of Gen AI is vital for all industries, aiding in hundreds of tasks from content creation and customer service to virtual assistants and optimizing code. To stay competitive, enterprises must embrace Gen AI adoption but do so while addressing its unique security challenges", said Satyam Sinha, co-founder and CEO of Acuvity. "Acuvity was founded to address these challenges, enabling enterprises to accelerate their Gen AI adoption safely and securely. Sudeep and John's cybersecurity expertise and proven track record of bringing cutting edge innovations to market will be instrumental in Acuvity's rapid growth and success."

Acuvity enables enterprises to implement Gen AI security measures while maximizing productivity. With Acuvity, enterprises gain insights into all Gen AI applications in use, their risk profiles, and potential exploits. Additionally, the enterprises gain contextual visibility into the who, what, when, where, and why of Gen AI usage. The built-in and custom policies enable varying levels of enforcement to streamline employee use of Gen AI while ensuring seamless security. Acuvity's platform has a robust architecture that secure use of various Gen AI providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Mistral, and Cohere as well as Microsoft Copilot, GitHub Copilot, and development of in-house LLMs.

Joining from Traceable AI, Padiyar brings more than a decade of product management experience to the Acuvity team having led cloud, container and API security products. He will lead the product direction and ensure Acuvity's strategy and roadmap is inline with the current and future needs of the customers and market. Prior to Traceable AI, Padiyar held product management and engineering leadership roles at Palo Alto Networks and Cisco Systems.

Yun brings more than two decades of experience in the cybersecurity industry. He held leadership positions in startups providing innovative solutions in various cybersecurity markets including CASB, IoT Security, SSPM, Zero Trust and ITDR - leading several to be acquired by industry leaders such as Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, and Okta.

About Acuvity

Acuvity is the provider of the leading runtime Gen AI security and governance platform. With the Acuvity platform, enterprises can secure the growing number of Gen AI use cases from employee use of Gen AI apps to in-house development of LLMs. Tailor-made for Gen AI security, Acuvity platform delivers full visibility, granular access control and runtime enforcement across organizations' entire Gen AI use. Founded by AI and cybersecurity experts, Acuvity is backed by top investors including Foundation Capital. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

