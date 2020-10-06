ACV Auctions Adds Three Independent Members to Board of Directors

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACV Auctions Inc. , the leading, digitally-native wholesale automotive marketplace, today announced the appointment of three new independent members to its Board of Directors who will support the company as it invests deeper into strategic growth areas. The board members include Eileen Kamerick, René Jones and Kirsten Castillo. Each brings decades of experience from their respective industries to enrich ACV's perspective in key growth areas from transportation and capital to product innovation.

"We are excited to welcome Eileen, René and Kirsten to our Board of Directors. Their tremendous experience across industries, including leadership of a Fortune 500 company, aligns with ACV's objectives," said ACV Auctions CEO George Chamoun. "We believe it's important to have broad and diverse governance to help fuel our continued, multi-faceted business growth while bringing valuable perspectives to our dynamic team as we extend our solutions to dealers and commercial partners."

Eileen Kamerick brings extensive experience serving on the boards of public and private companies, enhancing stakeholder value, helping to usher in successful IPOs, aiding in mergers and acquisitions, and executive leadership mentoring. Eileen currently serves as a non-executive director and trusted advisor to several companies including Legg Mason Closed-End Funds, AIG Funds, the Alzheimer's Association, Associated Bank-Corps, and Hochschild Mining plc.

René Jones brings over two decades of management experience to the ACV Auctions Board of Directors. He currently serves as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of M&T and its principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, headquartered in Buffalo where ACV is based. He is one of four African-American CEOs in the Fortune 500. René Jones commented, "ACV Auctions and M&T Bank, together with many others across the community, are working together to expand and extend Buffalo's technology, innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem, and to position our community for success in the new economy."

Kirsten Castillo has worked for decades in the logistics and transportation sector, joining her family business, Logistics Planning Services, as COO in 2010 before successfully leading the sale of the business to GlobalTranz. Kirsten currently leads Engagement for AWESOMELeaders.org and is on the board of directors of The Marvin Companies and Ocugen as well as academic and non-profit boards, including the United Way and Duke University – Fuqua Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation Advisory Board.

These additions come at a time of rapid growth for the business. Amidst challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, ACV has experienced notable momentum resulting in ongoing record-breaking performance since May 2020.

For more information on ACV Auctions, visit acvauctions.com.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions is the leading, digitally-native wholesale automotive marketplace in the country bringing unparalleled trust and transparency to the buying and selling of used vehicles. Through ACV, cars are bought and sold in a 20 minute digital auction allowing dealers to buy and sell cars from anywhere with greater ease and transparency. Thousands of dealers from across the country bid on the vehicles daily, garnering the most value for the vehicle. ACV Auctions has the largest team of inspectors nationwide with the most respected and extensive inspection experience in the industry, equipped with technology that allows cars to be inspected from virtually anywhere, whether they're in a driveway or dealer lot. ACV Auctions recently acquired the leading provider of vehicle accident inspections, TrueFrame ™, and ASI, which provides off-lease vehicle inspections, off-rental, fleet and other services for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). ACV's True360 inspection report gives commercial partners, dealers and consumers a trusted and transparent vehicle report, dramatically reducing arbitration rates and other historical blind spots when transacting digitally. To learn more, visit www.acvauctions.com .

SOURCE ACV Auctions