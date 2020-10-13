ACV Auctions Expands Leadership Team Adding Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of People & Culture

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACV Auctions Inc., the leading online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners, today announced two new executive appointments to support enhancements within the company's financial operations and continued advancement of their workplace and culture.

Bill Zerella, Chief Financial Officer of ACV Auctions. Sallie Reid, Vice President, People & Culture, of ACV Auctions.

ACV's Chief Financial Officer, Bill Zerella, is a recognized financial executive bringing over 20 years of leadership experience in scaling technology companies to become global businesses. His experience includes CFO roles at Fitbit, Inc., Luminar Technologies, Inc. and Vocera Communications. Sallie Reid, as Vice President, People & Culture, is an accomplished human resources leader experienced in building vibrant company cultures placing human capital at the core. Sallie joins most recently from Delaware North where she served as Vice President, Human Resources and brings prior relevant experience with Genuine Parts Company and Wegmans Food Markets.

Zerella has tremendous expertise building teams and scaling businesses. He was most recently the CFO of Luminar Technologies, Inc., a leading autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. In two years, he led the company's growth model, raised over $150 million in equity and scaled key functions driving significant growth in revenue. Prior to Luminar Technologies, Zerella served as CFO of Fitbit, Inc., which was the highest growth technology company in the country in 2016. Zerella was with Fitbit from 2014 to 2018, leading them through an initial public offering (IPO) of $841 million, the largest consumer technology IPO in history.

"I am eager to immerse myself in such an innovative, digitally-driven business relied upon by so many industry players across the country," Zerella said. "ACV is pioneering the rapid digital transformation of the wholesale auction and inspection industry and I'm thrilled to join the team at such a critical period of growth."

Zerella will lead ACV's financial operations at a time when market conditions are pushing automotive retailers to consider new, innovative ways to conduct business. ACV has experienced record-breaking performance since May 2020, expanding its digital business solutions available to automotive dealers and commercial partners.

Sallie Reid has served as a strategic partner within large private and Fortune 200 companies to help achieve key business outcomes through the growth and development of their people. Reid focuses on employee development, leadership coaching, change management, succession planning and team building to create powerful experiences for employees, customers and clients. In addition, her experience managing large acquisitions and the related integration efforts will be an important asset to ACV as the company continues to grow both organically and through acquisition.

"I am extremely excited to build upon ACV's mission to be a best in class organization to work for. ACV's prioritization of its people and commitment to building a world class culture drew me to the opportunity. I look forward to playing a strategic role in furthering the company culture, advancing the development of our talent, and continuing to make ACV a compelling and innovative workplace," Reid shared.

Most recently, Reid served as a Vice President, Human Resources for Delaware North, one of the largest privately held hospitality and food service companies in the world. Prior to Delaware North, she spent 10 years at Genuine Parts Company, an international organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. She established career fundamentals spending over 10 years at Wegmans Food Markets, a large regional supermarket chain that is consistently ranked a Top Place to Work in the Country. Reid will lead all ACV initiatives related to people and culture and will be a strategic business partner reporting directly to CEO George Chamoun.

"I look forward to the additional perspectives and knowledge that Bill and Sallie will bring to ACV from their diverse industry experiences. They will be impactful additions to our leadership team as we grow our share in the massive used car automotive sector," said ACV Auctions CEO George Chamoun. "With Bill and Sallie's respective contributions we will continue on our path to bring transparency to used cars, while being the most desired place to work."

