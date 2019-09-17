ACV Auctions Growth Continues, Adding Top Talent & Territories

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As ACV Auctions Inc. , the leading dealer-to-dealer, online automotive marketplace, continues its rapid growth throughout the United States, the company is bolstering its roster of top talent with new hires and promotions – including the new hire of industry veteran, Doug Hadden and promotion of Will Morris. ACV now operates in 138 territories extending from coast to coast and will be over 140 territories by year-end.

ACV's progressive approach to expansion has enabled the new territories to ramp up quickly, resulting in record sales for the organization. ACV Auctions sold over 24,000 wholesale vehicles in August on its auction platform, which represents nearly two percent of all vehicles sold today at auctions in the U.S, and now has over 900 teammates to support the growing business.

"We continue to grow rapidly across the country," said ACV Auctions CEO George Chamoun. "Expansion west, from Texas to California, is ahead of plan. In one year, we have doubled our footprint in Texas and went from selling a few hundred vehicles per month to nearly two thousand. This growth demonstrates the value of our product and our ability to attract top talent in the industry."

Texas Automobile Dealer Association President Bill Wolters added, "ACV Auctions has been very important for franchised dealers in Texas. Dealers are benefiting from the way ACV Auctions continues to transform the wholesale used car market with an efficient and transparent digital auction experience."

The company is keeping pace with its explosive growth by hiring top talent across the country. Strategic hires and promotions include Doug Hadden, who is joining ACV Auctions as vice president of field operations and Will Morris, who was recently promoted from regional sales director to area vice president east.

"Doug's reputation in the industry is top-notch and his industry experience is unparalleled. We're excited to welcome Doug to the ACV Auctions family," said Mike Waterman, chief sales officer, ACV Auctions. "As we add senior leaders to the team, we are also proud to continue recognizing great work internally. Will has quickly grown from within the sales organization from territory manager to the company's first regional sales director and now to area vice president east. We look forward to the positive impact these strategic sales team moves will have on the ACV marketplace."

Doug Hadden joins ACV Auctions with more than 25 years of auto industry experience with deep expertise in inventory management. In his new role as vice president of field operations, Hadden will manage field initiatives related to operations, training, strategic dealer group development and dealer association partnerships. Doug began his career in the industry as a lot porter and worked his way through every dealership department, holding positions such as line mechanic, service writer, new and used car sales, finance manager, sales manager, and general manager. Most recently Doug worked at one of the traditional auction companies.

Headquartered in Buffalo, New York, ACV Auctions strives to be the most trusted and transparent way for automobile dealers to buy a used vehicle. As margins compress from new vehicle sales, many dealers are turning to wholesale to make up for the loss, and ACV helps dealers eliminate the gamble involved in selling and buying used vehicles from traditional sources. Extensive condition reports are key to ACV's success, providing buyers with information to make informed decisions when purchasing vehicles, regardless of their distance from the seller. ACV's wholesale process enables dealers to access a national buyer pool and reduces the risk of arbitration, providing quicker inventory turnover without any surprises.

