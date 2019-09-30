ACV Auctions Launches Run List, New Filters and Proxy Bid Options

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACV Auctions Inc. , the leading dealer-to-dealer, online automotive marketplace, announces the nationwide rollout of new features that will increase efficiency for dealers buying and selling on the platform. New updates include: Run List for early access to select inventory, new filter options to navigate the ever-growing inventory and proxy bid options to help buyers.

"We have listened to what options dealers would like to have, and we have delivered," said ACV Auctions CEO George Chamoun. "Our current live auction format is an effective and efficient way to sell the majority of wholesale cars. However, a subset of vehicles, such as low-mileage ones, may benefit from leveraging the Run List to market these vehicles over the course of several hours to drive activity. We're empowering the dealer and consignors to sell and buy vehicles in the manner that fits their business."

About the features

Run List

Run List provides access to certain auctions before they go live, enabling dealers to bid in a way that fits their schedule. Within the Run List section, buyers can enter a one-time proxy bid (standard) or a persistent proxy bid, which means the proxy bid they enter will be applied to the current auction along with subsequent runs within 10 days. Their bid will automatically go into effect once the auction moves from the Run List to the Live Auction.



Dealers who are selling vehicles will see "Send to Run List" as a launching option for their auctions. Choosing this option will place the auction in the Run List lane, allowing buyers to actively bid on their auction before the auction moves into the Live Auctions. Sellers will still be able to launch their vehicles into the Live Auction lane immediately by following the normal launch process. Run List is an option available in the app and on the website.

"Franchise dealers in particular will find ACV's Run List appealing, from both buying and selling perspectives," said Mike Waterman, chief sales officer, ACV Auctions. "Buyers can bid on their own timeline and can count on a carefully curated inventory of vehicles when they visit the Run List. The majority of the Run List inventory will be low-mileage, frontline cars, enabling commercial consignors, franchise dealers and large independent dealers to market specific vehicles more effectively."

Filter Updates

Enhancements to filters will optimize the time dealers spend on the platform so they can find the exact dealer they want quickly and easily. Dealers can now filter by the following categories: Distance by state and by zip code, vehicle body type, drivetrain, fuel type, transmission, and auction type (i.e. Green, Yellow, Red, and Blue Light classifications).

Proxy Bids

Now buyers have two options when it comes to proxy bids -- standard and persistent. Standard proxy bid applies the proxy bid to an auction listing only, but not to future runs of that vehicle. Persistent proxy bidding applies the proxy bid to an auction listing and all future runs, within 10 days.

"Allowing buyers to review and place proxy bids on a list of upcoming auctions optimizes their time spent in the app," comments Waterman. "Sellers get the benefit of increased eyeballs on their auctions, generating more views and bids. This will, primarily, be for vehicles priced $18,000 and higher because the target buyers for higher priced vehicles typically prefer a Run List."

ACV Auctions strives to be the most trusted and transparent way for automobile dealers to buy a used vehicle. As margins compress from new vehicle sales, many dealers are turning to wholesale to make up for the loss, and ACV helps dealers eliminate the gamble involved in selling and buying used vehicles from traditional sources. Extensive condition reports are key to ACV's success, providing buyers with information to make informed decisions when purchasing vehicles, regardless of their distance from the seller. ACV's wholesale process enables dealers to access a national buyer pool and reduces the risk of arbitration, providing quicker inventory turnover without any surprises. ACV now operates in 138 territories extending from coast to coast and will be in over 140 territories by year-end.

About ACV Auctions

ACV is an online, wholesale vehicle marketplace that provides franchise and used-car dealerships a more effective and transparent way of buying and selling wholesale vehicles through 20-minute auctions. Its technology modernizes the entire arc of auction operations, providing third-party inspections, account management, title, and payment processing, managing arbitration and transportation. The company strives to be the most trusted source in the industry for dealers to buy and sell wholesale vehicles. To learn more, visit www.acvauctions.com .

