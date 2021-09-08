ACV Gummies with Multivitamin Supports Immunity and Gut Health

VILNIUS, Lithuana, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoFasting is pleased to report that its apple cider vinegar gummies are selling well on Amazon. These hunger-suppressing gummies include a potent combination of vitamins B12, B6, C, folic acid, beetroot and pomegranate juice, potassium, calcium, iron, iodine and more. Most importantly, they contain no gelatin, gluten, dairy, eggs, lactose or artificial colors, flavors, or harsh fillers.

The manufacturer claims that these apple cider vinegar gummies with the "mother" work best with the company's DoFasting Box and can function as a quick immune booster and a potent supplement for gut health and thyroid support.

"Each batch of our pure ACV gummies is always enriched with the "mother," so you get the mighty acetic acid kick you're after. The health properties of our ACV with mother help to boost immunity, balance blood sugar and cholesterol and regulate body weight so you can be sure you are getting the absolute best from your apple cider vinegar gummy," said DoFasting spokesperson Christine Ellis.

Some other key benefits of the product include:

Probiotic support for digestive health

Iodine for thyroid health

Vitamins B6, B12 and Folic Acid for wellness

Enzymes and antioxidants from beetroot and pomegranate for digestion, improved energy and clearer skin

"DoFasting Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies with The Mother is probably the tastiest way to add ACV to your diet: the gummies taste great and feel like a treat. The texture is just right: perfectly chewy (not too hard or too soft) and does not stick to your teeth. I love that there's extra vitamins added to the formula, and I can definitely feel the boost of energy thanks to the B vitamins. Would definitely repurchase and recommend," a delighted user mentioned.

About Max Nutrition - DoFasting Supplements.

DoFasting is a health and wellness company that provides an app for intermittent fasting and several weight loss supplements to provide needed nutrients and to help suppress hunger, making your fasting regimen more tolerable and effective.

