ACV's Marketplace 2.0 Helps Dealers Buy Used Vehicles Smarter and Faster

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACV Auctions Inc. , a leading online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners, today announced the launch of Marketplace 2.0, the digital redesign of its ACV Auctions buying experience. This launch represents ACV's response to dealer feedback requesting enhancements to how they find, view and manage auctions of interest. Marketplace 2.0 was built to optimize the buying experience, prioritizing customization and efficiency.

"For dealers, time is money, and our platform enables them to make the most informed decisions in the least amount of time, maximizing their business potential and driving their bottom line. ACV is committed to delivering on trust and transparency, and now we've added enhanced speed and efficiency, both of which dealers have been asking for. This redesign is the culmination of years of feedback from our dealer partners, analysis of our data and hard work by our engineers in order to enhance our digital wholesale marketplace so that it has a more intuitive interface and produces more streamlined transactions," said Greg Borowski, Vice President of Product Solutions at ACV Auctions.

The updated marketplace introduces new intuitive searching, browsing and filtering options to keep users informed and increase speed to purchase. Additional key features create an entirely new, customizable buying experience:

The new Saved Searches feature lets dealers create multiple, simultaneous filters by using the platform's robust search and filter sets. Users can search by vehicle make, model and trim and utilize improved filters to adjust color, price and distance preferences. Searches can be saved and rapidly accessed to save dealers time.

A newly streamlined interface implements digital auction cards, allowing users to view important details upfront and place bids directly. Plus, a new fast action panel allows dealers to monitor all auctions of interest in one place to make quicker, more informed and cost-effective decisions.

An advanced Watchlist feature allows dealers to "favorite" auctions of interest and pin them to the screen for continuous monitoring. By viewing all actions at once, dealers can quickly come to a bidding decision, lessening the time between search to buy.

"We listened to your feedback and delivered! Our dealer and commercial customers inspire the technology we've developed and we continue to take their important feedback to evolve our marketplace and roadmap," said ACV Auctions CEO George Chamoun. "Buying and selling wholesale vehicles online should be as easy as shopping on other digital experiences we have all come accustomed to. Dealers want the same functionally for wholesale; such as having multiple saved searches which collectively bring efficiency and accuracy."

Alongside standout new features, ACV's marketplace has improved notification content, ensuring users receive the most relevant information based on their Saved Searches and auction interests. Accessibility has also increased by improved ADA compliance and new keyboard shortcuts. Plus, dealers new to the platform will have access to a comprehensive onboarding experience to familiarize themselves with all marketplace capabilities.

Marketplace 2.0 is available to all users on the web. Details on new features can be viewed here .

For more information on ACV Auctions, visit acvauctions.com.

About ACV Auctions

ACV is a leading, digitally-native wholesale automotive marketplace in the country bringing unparalleled trust and transparency to the buying and selling of used vehicles. Through ACV, cars are bought and sold in a 20 minute digital auction allowing dealers to buy and sell cars from anywhere with greater ease and transparency. Thousands of dealers from across the country bid on the vehicles daily, garnering the most value for the vehicle. ACV Auctions has the largest team of inspectors nationwide with the most respected and extensive inspection experience in the industry, equipped with technology that allows cars to be inspected from virtually anywhere, whether they're in a driveway or dealer lot. ACV Auctions recently acquired the leading inspection provider of retail vehicles, TrueFrame™, and ASI, which provides off-lease vehicle inspections, off-rental, fleet and other services for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). ACV's True360 inspection report gives commercial partners, dealers and consumers a trusted and transparent vehicle report, dramatically reducing arbitration rates and other historical blind spots when transacting wholesale. To learn more, visit www.acvauctions.com .

SOURCE ACV Auctions

Related Links

http://acvauctions.com

