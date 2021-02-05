ACWHTR LIVE! Proves Its Innovative, Virtual Concept is Here to Stay

Wound Care Tweet this

The January event, which was held virtually January 28-30, 2021, focused on Vascular Surgery, Plastic Surgery, and Nutrition. Highlights and key takeaways included:

COVID-19's impact on wound healing: A hypercoaguable state occurs as a result of the viral infection that can affect both the large blood vessels as well as the capillaries. Wound healing can be impacted by poor microcirculation. We don't yet know if patients that recover from covid will have permanent problems with healing.

Thromboelastography is a diagnostic tool used in critical care and heart surgery that just received EUA for testing the coagulation pattern in patients with COVID. This technology was described at the meeting.

New research from Indiana University was presented that described the importance of achieving functional skin healing in addition to simply the anatomical goal of skin closure. The novel use of TEWL, trans epidermal water loss testing was described.

The evidence and overall level of scientific knowledge surrounding nutrition is growing. Food as medicine was a highlighted topic that helped attendees learn how what we eat can influence wound healing, inflammation, and overall immunological health.

Health care will take on a new look in 2021 with a new administration in DC. A panel focused on the healthcare landscape reviewed topics such as artificial intelligence, value based payments, telemedicine, and digital medicine and how these areas will influence the field of wound care in the future.

A complicated case in which a diabetic patient with arterial disease and a foot ulcer was presented and discussed during a vascular surgery panel. The timing of revascularization and the specific anatomical options were reviewed.

One of the impacts of COVID has been the reduction in face to face visits in clinics, emergency rooms and hospital admissions. There has been a simultaneous significant increase in major limb amputations worldwide from 30-50% of rates seen in 2019. Physicians from the UK and US discussed this issue during a data filled panel discussion.

Sessions from January's event will be available for on-demand viewing on Tuesday, February 9th 2021.

As we have witnessed during the course of the past year, medical knowledge evolves quickly and the American College of Wound Healing and Tissue Repair believes a fast-changing world warrants quarterly updates in which live panel sessions, cutting edge technology and research findings can be presented. This educational platform will also allow the American College to provide a flexible solution for the 2021 calendar year.

