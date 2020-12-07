Ad Age Names TikTok 'Marketer Of The Year'

Ad Age unveils its 2020 Top Marketers list, with TikTok taking the #1 spot. Tweet this

TikTok snagged the coveted #1 spot for its rapid rise as a pop cultural mainstay over the course of the year. TikTok's short-form viral videos, exemplified by the Ocean Spray "Dreams" video that took the country by storm, became a new part of the cultural lexicon, fueling countless interactions and engagements across social media platforms and, fueled by their enormous popularity, jumping over to mainstream media.

McDonald's, runner-up on the Top Marketers List, turned its firepower on the problem of how to market itself at a time when eating out is not always an option. With dynamic activations and envelope-pushing collaborations, like one with rapper Travis Scott, the blue-chip brand was able to stay top of mind (and stomach).

Lowe's, third on the 2020 list, understood early on in the pandemic that with nationwide lockdowns, America suddenly became a country of DIYers. Lowe's clever mix of content helped drive major gains in sales. But more importantly, it gave the brand a relevant, and relatable, feel that will likely extend beyond the pandemic.

The Marketers of the Year list also recognized the head-turning efforts of The Lincoln Project, which almost singlehandedly reinvented the political campaign ad. With unbridled irony, expressive formats (see the remixes of Trump videos) and lightning-fast turnaround times to catch the political moment, The Lincoln Project showed the best brand marketers what it means to connect with audiences on a visceral level.

E-commerce juggernaut Etsy rounded out the top five spots on the list, with rich and diverse campaigns speaking to legions of crafters and craft-lovers in a way that made each knitter, woodcarver, jewelry designer and engraver feel that they had been seen. With truly admirable, and indefatigable, marketing work fueling sales, Etsy reported revenue of $451.5 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, a 128% increase over the year-earlier period.

Others major players in the top 10 of the list include:

6. Calm

7: e.l.f

8: Lego

9: Adobe

10: State Farm

